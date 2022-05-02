Opinion: To understand the Boudin recall, you have to understand the history of the S.F. Police Officers Association

The San Francisco Police Officers Association has its roots in a much whiter and more conservative San Francisco, which began to change when a group of Black cops, called Officers for Justice, sued the POA to integrate the force in 1973 and won. The SFPOA headquarters on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Few opponents of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin have been more outspoken, or more angry at him, than the Police Officers Association. During his campaign to become DA, Boudin was described by the the POA as the “#1 choice of criminals and gang members.” More recently, the POA has blamed Boudin for low morale and higher crime rates.

There is a lot of right-wing money that wants to see Boudin recalled, as The Examiner has reported. But the POA is one of the leading San Francisco institutions behind the effort, representing 2,000 members with a $3.5 million annual budget. Many of the answers to why can be found in the POA’s history.

A whiter, more conservative S.F.

The POA has its roots in a much whiter and more conservative San Francisco. Although the association was founded in 1946, to understand the POA, a good place to start is the late 1960s. During those years of political and racial contestation, the POA was deeply committed to preventing the integration of the police force. The SFPD, like many police forces around the country, was overwhelmingly white and male — and the POA, again like many police unions around the country, was committed to keeping the force overwhelmingly white and male. By the 1970s, the POA was also taking a very strong position against efforts to hire gay and lesbian police officers.

This led to the formation of a group called Officers for Justice, made up of the few Black police officers. Officers for Justice ended up having to sue the POA to integrate the force in 1973. That suit lasted several years, and resulted in a federal consent decree during the Carter administration, requiring the SFPD to rapidly integrate.

Police unions like the POA, in San Francisco and elsewhere, have long played two roles: collective bargaining and negotiating contracts for police officers; and espousing reactionary pro-police positions aimed at undermining any effort to have meaningful civilian oversight of the police.

In San Francisco, this means that the POA has long been one of the most visible conservative institutions in The City. But the POA’s bargaining responsibilities put it in a complex position. As a labor union, the POA wants a city government that is pro-labor and willing to give generous contracts to municipal workers; but those positions are generally embraced by more left-of-center actors who are less open to giving carte blanche to the police to fight crime and treat San Franciscans more or less however they please.

This conflict came to a head in the police strike of 1975.

The strike of 1975

In 1975, crime was an enormous problem in San Francisco. If you think that sounds familiar, you are wrong. In those years, The City had about two thirds its current population and more than twice as many violent crimes.

In late summer ‘75, the negotiations between the POA and The City were at a stalemate. The City was in poor financial shape, but the basic demand of the POA — that police officers’ salary and raise structures be the same as the LAPD — was not unreasonable. Nonetheless, The City, largely because of fiscal conservatives like John Barbagelata and Quentin Kopp on the Board of Supervisors, did not want to give the POA such a generous contract.

Negotiations broke down and the police went on strike. The strike lasted only four days, but it was an unsettling and frightening time for The City. Those days were defined by fear of crime and lawlessness, made worse when a pipe bomb was found outside the home of Mayor Joseph Alioto. Mayor Alioto quickly settled the strike by acceding to the POA’s demands, even though the strike itself was technically illegal. This was both an economic and political victory for the POA, as it got the contract it wanted and was able to demonstrate political strength and show indispensability to San Francisco.

The strike coincided with a very heated campaign for mayor and may have helped the candidacy of conservative law-and-order candidate John Barbagelata — who surged past the more centrist, and more heavily favored, Dianne Feinstein to land a spot in the runoff. Barbagelata then lost the runoff to George Moscone who campaigned on, among other things, a commitment to hold police accountable for mistreatment of San Franciscans, particularly those who were racial minorities or gay.

Moscone and the POA

Moscone won the runoff and almost immediately got off on the wrong foot with the POA. Moscone, like Chesa Boudin today, committed the political crime of doing what he promised he would do during his campaign. In Moscone’s case, that meant trying to reform and integrate the police. Moscone appointed as police chief Charles Gain, who was a reformer who had served in Oakland.

The POA railed against Gain for things like removing the American flag from his office and replacing the traditional black-and-white police cars with a more friendly shade of sky blue. The anger at Gain was never just about car colors or flags, but about efforts of an elected city official to remake the police force to reflect the changing demographics and culture of The City.

Unfortunately, it is not possible to discuss the history of the POA in San Francisco without spending a little time on the events of November 27, 1978.

Most San Franciscans who were there or who have read a bit about the assassinations of George Moscone and Harvey Milk know that the rank and file of the SFPD were not exactly devastated by the actions of Dan White, the former supervisor and police officer who killed Moscone and Milk. White received much better treatment than the average prisoner after his confession, while many police all but celebrated what he had done. The POA, for its part, essentially supported their members’ views on the killings.

Resisting integration

But that is only part of the story. Because the POA’s resistance to integrating the force is also a central part of what happened on that day.

In the days and weeks before Dan White left the Board of Supervisors in early November, the Board was preparing to vote on a federal consent decree that would have forced the San Francisco Police Department to integrate. The Officers for Justice had won their case and the federal government was pushing the force to substantially accelerate its hiring of non-white police officers.

Dan White represented the sixth vote against the consent decree, but if he were replaced by a Moscone appointee, the decree would much more likely pass. So when White resigned, the police and the POA were among those most enthusiastically pushing to demand his job back and not take no for an answer from George Moscone. We all know what happened when Dan White refused to accept Moscone’s decision not to reappoint him to the Board.

Just as it is irresponsible to overlook the POA members’ position around those terrible events, it is also not fair to judge them by what was probably their worst moment.

Crime rates fall

The high crime rates that to such a great extent defined San Francisco in the 1970s continued into the 1990s, but by the late 1990s something was beginning to change. In cities across the country, including San Francisco, crime began to decline. This was one of the biggest domestic policy accomplishments of the last three decades.

Credit for this is best shared among politicians of both parties as well as demographic changes around aging and birthrates and other factors that were out of the control of politicians and other leaders. However, in San Francisco some of the credit should also go to the SFPD and the POA.

Nonetheless, in the 1990s, the POA still stuck to its reactionary views around policing. For example, in a lengthy 1995 apologia for the Los Angeles police officers who beat Rodney King that appeared in the POA Journal, Greg Meyer suggested the problem was that King was not subdued quickly enough. In a surreal passage, he wrote: “(I)f we can put a man on the moon and return him safely to Earth, why can’t we put a man on the ground and take him safely to jail?”

Today, the POA is no longer the bastion of white, straight male political power that it was through the 1970s and 1980s. The POA’s current president, Tracy McRay, is a Black lesbian. Her immediate predecessor, Tony Montoya, is a gay Latino man. All of their predecessors were straight white men. The San Francisco police force is also considerably more diverse than it was a generation or two ago.

Yet the Officers for Justice, which battled the POA throughout the 1970s, still exists and fills a need as a progressive alternative to the POA. It has not taken a position on the Boudin recall. Its goals, according to the Officers for Justice website, are “to continue the progressive fight for equality and equal equity within the San Francisco Police Department, and the overarching law enforcement community.”

Some may argue that the POA remains a bulwark of conservatism in a progressive city. I think it’s more accurate to describe today’s POA as a constant reminder of San Francisco’s conservative underbelly.

The POA has always resisted efforts to reform the police, strengthen civilian oversight of the SFPD and reconfigure the public safety architecture. That has not changed. And so the POA’s deep-seated disdain for District Attorney Chesa Boudin is about as surprising as a foggy night in the Sunset District.

Lincoln Mitchell has written numerous books and articles about The City and the Giants. Visit lincolnmitchell.com or follow him on Twitter @LincolnMitchell