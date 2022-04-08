Opinion: The wonderful new trend of book banning

Governor Gavin Newsom posted a photo of himself on Twitter on March 30, 2002 with the comment, “Reading some banned books to figure out what these states are so afraid of.” (Courtesy Gov. Gavin Newsom)

By Don Reed

Special to The Examiner

There’s an exciting new trend in education and tons of states are getting in on the action.

I’m talking about book banning. It’s the hottest movement since the attempt to block gay marriage. But Governor Newsom is against it and posted a pic on Twitter sitting beside a stack of banned books with the tweet: “Reading some banned books to figure out what these states are so afraid of.”

Very funny, Gavey. Make a joke out of well-meaning, overreaching censorship.

When I think of all the books I shouldn’t have read growing up, I could have been protected from so many unnecessarily bold and groundbreaking ideas. What I would have given not to have read J.D. Salinger’s “The Catcher in the Rye.” That book deeply scarred me. That kid Holden was cussing left and right. Never mind that he dropped the F-Bomb only five times over 277 pages and there are more F-bombs in a single episode of “Orange Is the New Black” or “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

It’s just not a good idea to show that much independent thinking to young impressionable minds… in a book. “Catcher” was first banned in 1960, when a Tulsa school teacher was fired for assigning the book to his class. Did there really need to be 30 more instances of censorship for people to get the drift that the book is bad news? Good riddance, Holden Caulfield and your inappropriate Christmas break trip to New York City.

How about “To Kill a Mockingbird,” one of the books photographed in Newsom’s ban tweet? Yes, it won the Pulitzer in 1960, but it was also banned from some schools for racist language and themes while also trying really hard to point out racist language and themes. I think if something is getting a 50/50 level of reception, it ain’t no Pulitzer. Am I right? There must be a way to cancel those.

In any case, it’s important that we take censorship cues from the past, in order to lead us in a right future. For example, back in 1928 and then again in 1952, libraries in Michigan and Florida banned “The Wizard of Oz” — because the book presented a Good Witch and a Bad Witch. But that’s ridiculous because everyone knows there’s no such thing as a good witch because witchcraft is bad. Dumb analysis. Ban it.

I remember sitting in my high school English class in Oakland reading George Orwell’s “1984,” yet another book on Newsom’s stack. I was very focused on a beautiful classmate. I think her name was Sylvia. My enamored state was continually pushed off a dystopian cliff by the forced reading of Orwell’s nightmare, and was made worse by having to write a paper on it. The novel’s hopelessness is etched forever in my brain.

A cautionary tale? I think not. More like an unnecessary tale and way too dark. I don’t care that many of the things he warned against in the book are coming true, like Big Brother watching us with cameras from every conceivable angle and tracking our every move via electronic surveillance. No matter. That guy Orwell was a bummer.

Also in the tweet, Governor Newsom is photographed reading one of THE worst books ever written: Toni Morrison’s “Beloved.” It’s a critical race theory double-decker of bad news, masquerading as a well-meaning novel on the black family in post-slavery rural South.

If we continue to allow books like these to be of use in our schools, EVERYBODY’S gonna know American history. They’re going to be exposed to the wrongful atrocities of slavery and Jim Crow legislation. Eventually, they’re going to find out about moves that were orchestrated in the past to block African Americans from voting. Wait, that’s kinda still happening now … but I digress. The book also has some kind of malevolent spirit or friendly ghost in it. Still spooky. Too occultish for me and definitely for the young. Ban that one, too.

Don Reed is a Bay Area native, comedian, diversity speaker and playwright best known for the one-man show “East 14th.”