Opinion: S.F. Police Chief Bill Scott’s complaints of low morale are code for something else

‘Asserting that police will not do their job if morale is low is a form of blackmail’

I almost decided to just send a few tweets rather than write this column because my morale is low today. But then I called a friend who is a teacher. He decided he wasn’t going to teach all his classes today because his morale isn’t great either. When I stopped for a bagel this morning, the guy behind the counter was selling bagels to only some of the customers. When I asked why, he shrugged and said, “Low morale.” Needless to say, none of this is true because we all try to do our jobs and honor our commitments even when our morale isn’t great.

All of us except the police, who for years have attributed poor performance to low morale.

Recently, Police Chief Bill Scott explained why police response times are down and so many crimes are not being investigated, citing “serious morale issues,” echoing a sentiment he raised last year. In other words, well compensated and heavily armed city employees are not doing their jobs because of low spirits.

Remember, kvetching about morale is code for being held accountable. Progressive mayors who promised to reform the police, from George Moscone to Bill de Blasio, all confronted problems of police morale. But poor police morale is not a problem — it’s evidence that democracy is working.

Elected civilian control of security forces is a bedrock principle on which democracy rests. If police do not like civilian control and their morale suffers, it shows that the people, not the police, are setting policy.

There is no question that policing is stressful and sometimes dangerous work, but it is also well paying. Starting pay for SFPD officers begins at $92,000 and can reach $139,000 in as little as seven years. Compensation includes a generous package of health care and days off, as well as an excellent retirement plan that allows officers to retire with a good pension in early middle age. Given all that, it seems strange that enhancing police morale should be a requirement to get them to work hard.

Morale issues are real in any workplace, but police are not typical workers. They are agents of the state who wield enormous power. The U.S. has an extensive judicial system and a deep commitment to rule of law, albeit one that has at times been breached. Despite that, police are too frequently empowered to act as judge, jury and sometimes even executioner on the streets of American cities, including in San Francisco. If their morale suffers when elected officials try to limit their power, then police should have to make do with good pay and generous retirement benefits.

Implicit in Chief Scott’s statement is a form of blackmail. He is asserting that police will not, and perhaps cannot, do their job if morale is low.

The terms of the blackmail are essentially, “Let us police the way we want or we will have a unilateral work slowdown.” Residents of San Francisco, or any major city, would not accept such an ultimatum from teachers, bus drivers, sanitation workers or other city workers and should not accept it from police either.

The person at the center of this morale discourse — and most frequently blamed for low morale — is District Attorney Chesa Boudin. Boudin is an unapologetic progressive who, unlike every single officer and leader of the SFPD, was elected by the people of San Francisco.

Moreover, Boudin is using his position to do pretty much exactly what he said he would do — and that includes reforming the police. Apparently, that is bad for police morale. Boudin recently might have damaged police morale for exposing the SFPD in its use of genetic samples provided by rape victims to try to solve unrelated crimes and for following the agreement between the SFPD and the DA’s office regarding police use-of-force cases.

Boudin is currently facing a recall that is funded largely by wealthy conservatives and enthusiastically backed by the San Francisco Police Officers Association. Among those who seem to be quietly supporting the recall is Mayor London Breed, who might like nothing more than to personally appoint Boudin’s replacement, because the Mayor face ethics and corruption-related problems and has already been fined for campaign finance violations and misuse of her office.

It is possible that recalling Boudin will improve police morale, and that is one very good reason to oppose the recall. The logic of the recall is that crime is up — itself a questionable assertion — and that the police won’t help prevent crime because they don’t like Boudin and his efforts at police reform.

So the way to reduce crime is to appease the police and recall Boudin. The police will then go back to fighting crime and behaving as they please with less civilian oversight.

This is not the political logic of a democracy. It is a shakedown. San Franciscans have a right to a vigorous debate about crime and policing, but what we have now is a protection racket poorly veiled as concerns about morale.

Author Lincoln Mitchell has written numerous books and articles about The City and the Giants. Visit lincolnmitchell.com or follow him on Twitter @LincolnMitchell