Opinion: ‘Republicans are rooting for Russia’: Thanks Twitter and Eric Swalwell for messaging political garbage

Once again, an ambitious politician uses social media to gain attention and degrade the nation

Representative Eric Swalwell, D-CA, took to Twitter on February 23, 2022 to argue that the Republicans support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, when that is not the position of the Republican Party leadership in office. (Photo by Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

Hours after Russia’s assault on Ukraine began, East Bay Congressman Eric Swalwell tweeted to his 1.2 million followers: “Republicans are rooting for Russia.”

It was a message the Democrat repeated throughout the day.

“Republicans are rooting for Russia and against America,’’ he tweeted a few hours later. “RT (retweet) if you’re rooting for democracy.’’

If there was ever a message that exemplified how insidious and inflammatory social media can be, this is it.

Republicans are not rooting for Russia.

House Republican Party Leader Kevin McCarthy called the Russian attack “reprehensible’’ and pledged his solidarity with Ukraine. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell labeled Putin a “thug’’ and called on renewed support for Ukraine. A poll conducted by Pew last month found virtually no difference between Democrats and Republican views toward Russia.

It’s easy to see where Swalwell is coming from. As Russian tanks rolled across Ukraine, the Republican Party’s most powerful figure — Donald Trump — spoke effusively about Putin’s brilliance, praising his “peacekeeping force,’’ and suggesting that the U.S. needed something like that along its southern border.

He wasn’t the only one. A Republican Senate candidate in Delaware, Lauren Witzke, told an interviewer: “I identify more with Putin’s Christian values than I do with Joe Biden.’’

Is it outrageous that the most powerful Republican refuses to condemn Putin, and no one in his own party will call him out? Absolutely. Is it ridiculous that Republicans are united in their belief that President Biden is to blame, even as they are divided over whether he should be faulted for being too passive or aggressive? Of course.

However, only on a social media site that confines writers to 280 characters does it make sense to reduce that sentiment to five words – Republicans are rooting for Russia — which lack nuance and context, let alone accuracy.

Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, found a more honest way to tweet the same point, writing: “I can’t begin to express how traitorous it is for a former president to praise the savage actions of Putin. He should be condemned by Republicans in Congress. I can’t hear you! Cat got your tongue? Or is it fear of losing the next election?’’

Yet the Twitterverse doesn’t reward such wordiness. By Friday at noon, Speier’s message had elicited 46 responses, 223 retweets, and 933 “likes.’’ By comparison, Swalwell’s message prompted 10,700 responses, 23,900 retweets and 97,000 “likes.’’

Social media rewards pithiness, not precision.

Swalwell is hardly the medium’s worst offender. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-FL, this week labeled duly elected House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a “tyrant.’’ Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-GA, has called Democrats “communists’’ and “dictators.’’

And of course no one has been more offensive — or effective — than former President Trump who took to Twitter to label Democrats heartless, socialist fools who defend criminals and gangs while rooting against economic success, successful nuclear negotiations with North Korea and a successful COVID-19 vaccine.

“I would like to wish all fathers, even the haters and losers, a very happy Father’s Day,’’ Trump tweeted, mirroring a holiday greeting he repeated for Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Easter.

Trump understood better than anyone that on Twitter, simplicity, outrage and a disregard of facts bring attention. He pushed the limits so far that Twitter permanently banned him from its site last year.

War is complicated and fraught with emotion. It is rare, though not unheard of, for one party to favor war, and another to oppose it. Such was the case at the end of the Vietnam war and in 2003 when the Democratic House voted to oppose President George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq.

But wars typically are not party affairs. Sen. Bob Dole earned scorn from many veterans when he characterized World War I and World War II as “Democrat wars,’’ in the 1976 vice presidential debate, to which his opponent, Walter Mondale, responded that Dole had “richly earned his reputation as a hatchet man.’’

Swalwell is a smart and ambitious politician who also knows how to use social media to gain attention. No question it is an important communication tool for the future. But when it comes to matters of policy, particularly those involving war and peace, he’d be wise to use a platform that permits more than 280 characters.

Marc Sandalow is associate director of the University of California’s Washington Center. He has been writing about California Politics from Washington for nearly 30 years.