Opinion: In the 21st century, men dominate politics. Even in San Francisco

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson aside, there are still few women in political power, in S.F. or the U.S.

From left, Patrick Johnson, the husband of Judge Ketanji Jackson Brown, looks over at their daughters, Leila Jackson, center, and Talia Jackson, right, during the judgeճ confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington on Monday, March 21, 2022. If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman appointed to the Supreme Court and only the sixth woman to serve on the court. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times)

As history is being made in Washington with the all-but-certain confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as only the sixth woman to ever serve on the high court — and the first Black woman — it would be reasonable to assume that few places are more comfortable with women in power than San Francisco.

Between Mayor London Breed, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein, The City’s national identity over the past quarter century has been forged by successful women of power.

But a look behind those high-profile success stories reveals a disparity that more closely mirrors the national gender disparity. From members of Congress to city-wide elected offices — even in progressive San Francisco — men are far more likely run get elected, and serve than women.

Virtually all Americans tell pollsters they’d vote for a woman for President, though reality suggests many are not being truthful about their bias. Yet there may be something more than misogyny involved.

Reaching the height of power in Washington requires a combination of luck, timing brilliance and a single-minded obsession with advancement. We want public servants who are even-keeled and possess a healthy work-life balance but tend to reward those who don’t.

Male dominance of elected politics as well as judicial appointments is partly a remnant of the nation’s historic bias against women, who were not allowed to vote in California until 1911, and whose right to vote nationally was not enshrined in the Constitution until the nation’s 144th birthday.

While it may be concerning, it isn’t surprising that of the 12,000 members elected to the House and Senate since the nation’s founding, fewer than 400 have been women. Of the 115 Supreme Court Justices, 110 have been men. Similarly, in San Francisco nine out of 10 members of the Board of Supervisors since its inception and 42 of The City’s 44 mayors have been men.

Yet even in the 21st century, men dominate politics. Even in San Francisco.

Of the nine mayoral elections since Feinstein’s second-term victory in 1983, men have won eight. Men won roughly 60% of the Board of Supervisors races in that time span. The San Francisco ballot in 2020 contained roughly 70 names, depending on the district, roughly two-thirds of whom were male.

It would be hard to argue that a city run by a female mayor and that that propelled the first female House Speaker and the first female Vice President has a problem electing women. If men are still more likely to enter politics in San Francisco, perhaps there are factors other than voter bias.

As a Bay Area political reporter based in Washington in the 1990s and 2000s, I spent far more time interviewing women than men (Pelosi, Feinstein, Barbara Boxer, Jackie Speier, Barbara Lee, Zoe Lofgren, Lynn Woolsey, Ellen Tauscher). And while each of these women faced barriers unfamiliar to men, none found their gender an insurmountable obstacle.

Yet society imposes inconsistent expectations that make it more difficult for a woman in her professional prime to make the sacrifices necessary to ascend to the top of the professional world, something especially evident in politics.

Barack Obama, during his 2008 run for the Democratic nomination, was hailed as a model of fatherhood for his refusal to schedule campaign stops on Sunday. His two darling daughters, no matter the need to campaign, were too precious to be without their father.

Imagine Hillary Clinton, his chief rival, doing the same. What if Chelsea were 20 years younger and Clinton announced that while she’d be on the road six days a week, she’d leave her young daughter in her husband’s care, returning one day a week to be a parent. Clinton would have been pilloried for being a neglectful mother.

Pelosi recognized this problem in attracting women to run for Congress. It is harder to convince a promising woman in her thirties or forties to sacrifice family life in favor of a frantic bicoastal existence than a man. She worried that women who arrived later in their careers would be at a disadvantage in an institution that rewards seniority.

Pelosi navigated the issue by waiting until she was 47 years old and her youngest was nearly done with high school before her first campaign, and then working twice as hard as everybody else to quickly rise through the ranks. But her story is extraordinary and the exception.

In Judge Jackson’s opening statement before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week, she acknowledged the challenge as she introduced her 21- and 17-year-old daughters.

“Girls, I know it has not been easy as I have tried to navigate the challenges of juggling my career and motherhood. And I fully admit that I did not always get the balance right,’’ Jackson said. “But I hope that you have seen that with hard work, determination and love, it can be done.’’

It’s a classic Catch-22. We should all want women – and men – in positions of power who value and practice hard work and boundless devotion to family. Yet in the real world, one usually gets in the way of the other.

Marc Sandalow is associate director of the University of California Washington Program. He has written about Bay Area politics from Washington for nearly 30 years.