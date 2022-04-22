Opinion: If Feinstein isn’t fit to serve, then neither is a chunk of the Senate

Six other members are in their 80s and half qualify for Medicare

Senator Feinstein was yelling at me so loudly that tourists waiting outside the Senate Gallery on the third floor of the U.S. Capitol craned their necks to catch the disturbance.

Feinstein had misunderstood the point of a story I was writing on her efforts to curb gun sales, confused me with a reporter from another newspaper, and mistaken my exasperation for snideness as I tried to explain myself.

“Is it Marc Snidelow?’’ she hollered, purposely mispronouncing my name, vowing never to speak to me again if I printed the story, prompting more heads to turn, and looks of alarm from her staff.

“S-N-I-D-E-L-O-W? ’’

This was two decades ago. I recovered. Feinstein has no memory of the incident, or so she told me the last time I spoke with her, which was in 2020. I was hardly the first person – news media, staff or even constituent — Feinstein had dressed down in her decades of high-profile public office.

Imagine how such an incident would have played in the current narrative of Feinstein being too old and forgetful to perform the duties of a U.S. Senator.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that at least four U.S. senators and three former staffers — none of whom spoke for the record — said Feinstein, who will turn 89 in June, is losing it. The implication, though none of them said it, is that she is no longer fit to serve.

Fit to serve in the U.S. Senate? This is an institution where the top Republican on the Armed Services Committee (James Inhofe, R-OK) brought a snowball onto the Senate floor to prove that global warming is a “hoax.’’ Where another member (Ted Cruz, R-TX) read Dr. Seuss’ “Green Eggs and Ham,’’ as part of a 21-hour speech aimed at overturning Obamacare. Where another (Lindsay Graham, R-SC) said what really concerns him about the news media is how they label (President) Trump “some kind of kook not fit to be president,’’ just a year after Graham said of Trump: “He’s a kook. …. I think he’s unfit for office.’’

It is the same institution where the top Republican, Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, declared President Trump “practically and morally responsible ‘’ for the Jan. 6, 2020 insurrection that resulted in seven deaths, while acknowledging that he will support Trump if he is the GOP’s presidential nominee.

Feinstein repeats herself? On bad days she’s forgetful?

It is understandable that many find Feinstein out of touch. The college students I teach at the UC Washington program were born roughly 27 years after Richard Nixon resigned the presidency. Feinstein was born 27 years after the 1906 earthquake. None of my students were born when Feinstein closed bathhouses as mayor, won election to the Senate, championed a ban on assault weapons or authored legislation creating a national park in California’s desert. When she was their age, segregation of U.S. schools was the norm, the minimum wage was $1 an hour and IBM introduced a groundbreaking computer that weighed 2,000 pounds.

Until recently, Feinstein was among the most familiar faces on the Sunday talk shows. Hollywood made a movie about her efforts to end torture. President Clinton personally urged Feinstein to run for governor in the 1990s, and she was regularly talked about as a vice presidential pick. Following their bruising 2008 fight for the Democratic presidential nomination, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton made peace over a glass of Chardonnay in Feinstein’s living room.

Feinstein is no longer the force in national debates she once was. Yet being forgetful of conversations or leaning on staff is hardly a measure of worthiness to serve in an institution where six other members are in their 80s and half qualify for Medicare.

When Sen. Strom Thurmond, R-SC, was Feinstein’s age, he was still two full terms – 12 years – shy of retirement. I had occasion once to question Thurmond following a hearing on legislation he’d introduced aimed at blocking California vintners from using labels on their bottles extolling the health benefits of wine consumption.

As I caught up to the then-96-year-old Senator, the two aides who were walking him down the Russell Building hallway bristled, apparently aghast that I — relatively new to Washington — didn’t understand that this was not a fully functional person but more like a walking corpse reminiscent of the movie “Weekends with Bernie.’’

“Excuse me Senator, can I ask you a question,’’ I inquired. His aides positioned themselves between me and the Senator, but he gamely waved them off.

“I…do…not…feel…it…would…be…appropriate,’’ he said, staring into my eyes and taking breaths between each word, “to…make…any…. comments…at…this…juncture.’’

His relieved aides scowled at me as they walked him down the hall, not explaining why it was inappropriate to comment on legislation he’d written immediately following a hearing on the measure.

A few years later, Thurmond was eating lunch at a restaurant across the Potomac from Washington, D.C. when he told companions he felt tired. He then plopped face first into his food. A few nights in the hospital and he was back on the Senate floor.

The bar is not high when it comes to fitness to serve in the U.S. Senate. The Constitution requires Senators be 30 years old, have been a U.S. citizen at least nine years and reside in the state they represent. Fitness is at the discretion of the voter.

Californians will have a chance to replace Feinstein in 2024 unless she — or fate — has other plans. However, if age, let alone peculiar behavior, were means for dismissal from the U.S. Senate, the world’s most deliverable body would soon be its smallest.

Marc Sandalow is associate director of the University of California’s Washington Program. He has written about California politics from Washington since 1993.