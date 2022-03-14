Opinion: How to teach Gen Z to have real conversations with older adults

My generation, Z, does not know how to talk to older adults.

The internet has exaggerated that problem and fostered conversations about age — and which generation has it worse — to further divide generations.

Baby Boomers, the most-attacked generation on the internet, are known for their bitter resentment toward Millennials. Millennials, for their part, are now the butt of Gen Z jokes more than Baby Boomers are. Gen X might be next in the lineup of age groups to be attacked, since they’re our parents. And finally, the Silent Generation is disregarded by and quite literally silent to Gen Zers.

For almost the past year-and-a-half, I helped run a multi-generation workshop on social justice with a focus on anti-racism and anti-ageism, using a combination of dance and conversation. I got involved with this group when my former dance professor, Alivia Schaffer, asked me and some other students from the University of San Francisco to test out a curriculum in conjunction with the San Francisco Village (SF Village), a community center with a variety of programming for older San Franciscans, and the Dance Generators, an intergenerational dance company.

Before this group, I got scared talking about political issues with older adults who are strangers to me. I assumed they were more conservative and unwilling to change their opinions. I was afraid I would be dismissed for my beliefs and embarrass myself in front of the group for having those beliefs.

During the first session, I realized I didn’t know how to interact with older adults. Sure, I know how to talk to the older people in my family because I know them. But my everyday interactions with those 70 and older have been limited, especially after being in university, where 18-22 year-olds are segregated from other generations entirely for four years.

After the session, I got into conversation with myself, asking why having intergenerational conversations is important, or how do I navigate the line between learning from and teaching older adults — without either of us being patronized by the other.

During one of the early group sessions, one older participant strongly disagreed with me when I explained the concept of the ‘white savior’ and she virtually stormed out of the Zoom session. It shook me for the rest of the session, but frustration is part of the growing pains when you start talking to different generations about social justice and politics.

Besides that one interaction, the reaction from both younger and older participants has been positive. One email after the second time around read: “Thank you! I enjoyed the encounters with my younger fellow humans.” Another insightful message from a different participant read, “The class was great, but at times deeply challenging because the topic was racism and social injustice! But for the same reason the class was challenging, it was rewarding as we worked on the issues of social injustice as a community of young and old people, guided by you.”

The second working group on Zoom in 2021. Participants created 3-minute creative pieces about their relationships with anti-racism and anti-ageism for the last session. (Courtesy of Alivia Schaffer)

What even makes a group like this successful? Conversation among a diverse group of generations gives people the opportunity to look into their biases and assumptions. When focusing on social justice and having an understanding that we all have good intentions in mind, the old and young can work together instead of pushing the work of activism on one age demographic. Historically, when the young generation turns old, they push their problems on to the youth to solve. As a result, the older generation thinks the young generation is naive and the younger generation thinks the older generation’s beliefs are antiquated. It has become a curse.

With the Silent Generation and Baby Boomers holding most of the positions in power and being the largest percentage of voters, how is Gen Z supposed to make change alone?

Finding common ground across generations to discuss ways the old and young can be politically active is powerful but overlooked. We learn from each other and from our different perspectives, growing up with an array of experiences and historical events.

In the last session the group had, we discussed the purpose of multi-generation groups like the one we were in. We also grappled with how and when self-segregated spaces such as Black Student Union and LGBTQ affinity groups are important and useful. One older participant noted that the concept of being apart from generations is a relatively new concept; people used to grow up in intergenerational households. She ended by saying it’s unnatural for us to be separated.

Using knowledge from older generations is helpful for causes that Gen Z care about. We aren’t the first or the last generation to be politically outspoken. We have to thank older, marginalized communities who fought for many of the rights and policies we have now and learn from their methods. We also need to ask that older generations tell their stories and see our perspective.

Power comes in numbers. If we could get older generations and younger generations to collaborate, we could break the cyclical curse of intergenerational resentment and make actual changes for our future. We can’t get to that reality until we start talking to each other.

Using knowledge from older generations is helpful for causes that Gen Z care about. (Courtesy of SF Village)

