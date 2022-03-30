Opinion: Don’t break up the northeastern neighborhoods

The Powell/Hyde Cable Car that runs from Fisherman’s Wharf to Union Square is one of the many District 3 tourist attractions that have served to unite the district’s businesses and neighborhoods. (Shutterstock)

By Betty Louie and Bob Harrer

Special to The Examiner

An important civic process that occurs once a decade and designates the district boundaries for our city supervisors is now underway. Unfortunately, this time around there is real concern that significant changes to the boundaries of District 3 would split up neighborhoods in the northeastern segment of The City.

One previously proposed map for District 3 is so convoluted it resembles a distorted hourglass tipping over. It would have cut North Beach in half at Columbus Avenue, and remove large parts of Russian Hill, Chinatown, Nob Hill and the Financial District. It separated the Barbary Coast neighborhood from the children’s playground it created and from the Ferry Building. The proposed boundaries defied logic. For example, Columbus Avenue is NOT a boundary. It is the backbone of the neighborhood. Splintering these neighborhoods cripples their ability to effectively work with The City to get resources and attention.

This is a dramatic change from the past. The current rules for district elections were enacted in 1996 under Proposition G, which also included the first map of supervisorial districts. The district boundaries for that map were drawn to keep neighborhoods as united as possible. The result for District 3 was a clean, compact shape that is still remarkably close to today’s boundaries, almost 26 years later.

Now, various new proposals are emerging, many seeking to ignore the natural and historical boundaries involving Van Ness Avenue, Market Street and the northern waterfront. Those boundaries have traditionally defined an area with a multitude of interests in common.

The neighborhoods in District 3 share numerous traits and a history of nearby neighborhoods working collaboratively together. Some examples uniting these interlocking neighborhoods involve:

Mutual reliance on hospitality and tourism. The district’s businesses and neighborhoods are united by their interest in the success of tourist attractions. From Aquatic Park around to the Ferry Building, the entire waterfront features famous tourist attractions. Inland lie Chinatown shops, North Beach restaurants, views from atop Russian Hill, Pioneer Park and Coit Tower, cable car rides, curvy Lombard Street and Union Square’s hotels and shopping. A very recent example is neighborhood support for maintaining the interim parklet regulations.

Support for appropriate waterfront development. Beginning with the adoption of 40 ft. building height limits in the 1960s, neighborhood organizations have consistently supported protection for existing low-rise development along the waterfront. Russian Hill led the rezoning effort for the 40 ft. waterfront height limits after the Fontana Apartment high rises were built. A more recent example involves the “No Wall on the Waterfront” campaign. Various District 3 community groups represent the neighborhoods on Port Advisory Committees and regularly advise Port Commission and Port Staff for neighborhood concerns.

Tradition of diversity in the neighborhood. Neighborhood associations have supported the construction of multiple affordable housing developments in the area. Of course, we remain concerned about the high costs of both ownership and rental properties. Various groups actively served on project teams for three large affordable family and senior housing projects resulting in broad neighborhood support that expedited project completion.

A proposed map for District 3 submitted to the San Francisco Redistricting Task Force. (Courtesy District 3 United Neighborhoods Plan)

Given The City’s significant population growth over the past 10 years, some adjustment to the boundaries is necessary. District 3 needs to expand its boundaries to add population. Fortunately, there is an obvious and logical solution. The Russian Hill neighborhood is split between two districts now. By merely extending the existing Van Ness Avenue boundary northward to the Bay, Russian Hill’s “missing notch” can be included in District 3 as desired. In its February 11 letter to the Redistricting Task Force, the Russian Hill Neighbors requested just such a plan that unifies their neighborhood and combines it with their peer neighborhoods in District 3.

Now, a group of community organizations has come forward with a plan that does that. It is called the District 3 United Neighborhoods Plan. This plan unites Russian Hill while maintaining the integrity of the existing neighborhoods. The District 3 United Neighborhoods Plan is backed by more than a dozen community organizations in District 3. It meets the redistricting requirements of population equity, racial/ethnic diversity and the integrity of existing communities of interest. It is simple and logical, taking advantage of the natural boundary provided by Van Ness Avenue. Most importantly, it aligns with the wishes of various neighborhood associations having a long history in District 3. The plan — or an equivalent — should be adopted by the Redistricting Task Force.

Betty Louie is board advisor of the Chinatown Merchants Association. Bob Harrer is a District 3 resident and board member of the Barbary Coast Neighborhood Association.