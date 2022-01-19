Opinion: Can a former California dairy farmer help Trump slay Facebook and Twitter?

Former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) watches a House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing on Capitol Hill in 2019. He has resigned from Congress to become CEO of Donald Trump’s new media company. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

By Gil Duran

Devin Nunes, who recently quit Congress to become CEO of Donald Trump’s new tech company, plans to create a social media product so powerful it will rival Facebook and Twitter.

This explains why the former dairy farmer from Tulare shrewdly agreed to an hourlong interview with KMJ, Fresno’s right-wing news radio channel, Jan. 13. All big-tech CEOs dream of sharing their plan for global dominance on the Ray Appleton Show.

Just kidding. Those people don’t know Appleton exists, but he’s an influential noise in Fresno. Last year, he gained minor national infamy and received a suspension from his employer, Cumulus Media, for saying “certain news editors should be hanged” one day after the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

Appleton doesn’t like the free press, but he loves Nunes. He lavished the newly-minted CEO of the Trump Media & Technology Group with praise and softball questions while seeming to completely miss the actual news Nunes made during the interview.

Asked when Trump’s company would launch its first product, a Twitter-like social media app, Nunes said it would launch “by the end of March.” This might come as a surprise to Trump, who reportedly expects the app to launch by Feb. 21, Presidents Day.

On KMJ, Nunes made it clear the app will be ready closer to April Fool’s Day.

“Look, we know there will be glitches, but that’s OK,” he said, explaining the challenges of his new job.

A botched launch could test Nunes’ relationship with his new boss, who is not known for his loyalty to employees. It could also put Trump’s app further behind in the race for tech dominance. Forget Facebook and Twitter — the Trump app must first overcome competition from other struggling right-wing platforms like Gab, Gettr and Parler.

The burgeoning field of Republican propaganda and disinformation apps is a competitive space that already provides echo chambers for millions of white supremacists, anti-vaxxers, election deniers and insurrectionists. Trump’s app is late to the game, and it’s not clear the former president will remain loyal to his own app if others show more potential.

“If his platform takes longer to develop, I would not completely rule out him joining Gettr,” Jason Miller, a former Trump adviser and CEO of Gettr, told Clare Malone of the New Yorker.

Nunes must also worry about market forces. Stock prices for Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special-interest acquisition company connected to Trump’s social media project, jumped nearly 20% when the Feb. 21 launch date became official in the Apple App Store on Jan. 6. But Nunes’ walk-back of this date appears to have slipped by undetected.

On KMJ, Nunes sounded more like a dorky dad than a bleeding-edge tech mogul. His vague descriptions made the app sound like a Trump-branded MySpace — a “nice, family-friendly place to go and, hopefully, it’ll be a place where people go on the internet like it used to be when the social media companies first started.”

“We’re going to have a family-friendly atmosphere … and we’re not going to be using algorithms to feed you the stuff some computer whiz thinks you need to see,” he said.

“We’re going to take it back to the basics: You make a post, it’s not going to be censored,” he added. “It’s going to be in order. We’re not going to take your data.”

These statements — along with a pledge that the new app would “not be tracking you” — are interesting promises for a tech CEO to make in the age of surveillance capitalism. But as tempting as it might be to imagine this project failing like Trump Steaks or Trump Vodka, it must be taken seriously.

“Having a media empire has always been the goal,” said Mike Madrid, a Republican consultant who co-founded the Lincoln Project. “Creating a centerpiece in the right-wing ecosystem would be powerful and profitable.”

Joshua A. Tucker, co-director of NYU’s Center for Social Media and Politics, said Trump’s app faces a challenging, but not impossible, task.

“Clearly, people think there is an opportunity here for a market because we keep seeing these kinds of platforms,” Tucker said. “There are two questions to ask here: First, are these platforms serving an economic purpose? Are they becoming the next Twitter, the next Facebook, the next Reddit, the next TikTok? So far, we don’t see that happening. The other question is: Can they serve a political purpose?”

Using social media to monetize Trump’s political support and spread his mendacious messages seem like Trump’s true goal. On KMJ, however, Nunes took pains to distance himself from politics.

“Moving on to run a company like this, where we’re basically going to try to appeal to everyone … I think it’s best that I just stay out,” he said when asked whether he’d endorse a candidate to take his seat in Congress. “I think most people know my political beliefs and, obviously, those aren’t going to change. But now, at this point, I think it’s just best that I kind of stay away, stay out of politics.”

And just like that, the partisan bomb-throwing, journalist-suing Nunes we know so well has been replaced by a middling and middle-aged wannabe techie who thinks people will simply forget his 20-year political career.

Equally bizarre: Nunes’ effort to rebrand himself as a champion of free speech. He spent the last several years launching baseless lawsuits against news outlets for reporting on him, but now he’s posing as a First Amendment champion who opposes “censorship.”

Trump’s forthcoming app describes itself as “America’s ‘Big Tent’ social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.” It’s an obvious effort to differentiate itself from the competition, but I doubt most people will buy it. Trump, currently deplatformed, wants an app that makes money and/or catapults him back into the White House. He will use this private channel to distribute his big lies, hence the Orwellian name TRUTH Social.

A Trump-branded echo chamber won’t slay Twitter, but it could become a dangerous source of disinformation about everything from elections to vaccines.

“If success means getting lots of Trump supporters in one place so that it’s easy to hit them up for fundraising because you’ve been kicked off of Facebook and Twitter, then maybe a platform that just gathers a lot of Trump supporters would be considered success,” said Tucker.

First, however, the thing must launch.

With Presidents Day looming, freshman CEO Nunes has work to do. He traded his seat in Congress for a role in the latest season of The Apprentice. If he flops, he may hear the dreaded phrase: “You’re fired!”

Oh well, he’ll always have KMJ, where every interview is a lovefest and every question begins with a worshipful compliment.

On Jan. 13, however, one Nunes critic managed to infiltrate the show’s call-in portion.

“Do you bend over backward for Trump, and how much did he pay for you?” asked the mischievous caller before the host killed the line, told the caller to “go to hell” and ordered him permanently banned — presumably in the name of free speech.

Gil Duran is Editorial Page Editor of The Examiner. @gilduran76