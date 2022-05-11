Opinion: As local tech companies lose steam, will San Francisco’s economy also slow?

Are some San Francisco’s tech companies losing steam? Lackluster performance results are coming from PayPal and Meta, two of the most well-known local megafirms. Last April, PayPal announced its intention to vacate its San Francisco offices by the beginning of June. And Meta memos leaked last week show the company will conduct a rare hiring freeze for the rest of 2022.

As David Wehrner, Meta chief operating officer, wrote in one memo: “The resulting acceleration of e-commerce led to outsized growth, but this growth has eased off as the pandemic restrictions have lifted and more people are spending time offline and returning to pre-pandemic spending patterns. This shift has resulted in an industry-wide downturn that is affecting us too.”

Wehrner’s words could apply to the tech industry as a whole, given recent drops in the value of the tech-heavy NASDAQ exchange. Indeed, further analysis shows the troubles facing these two tech giants are representative of the broader industry as well as from their own very specific problems.

As the above chart shows, the tech industry has enjoyed a sustained boom period since the COVID-19 pandemic began. After experiencing a brief surge in costs reported on March 31, 2020, costs as a percentage of revenue dropped for the rest of 2020 and all of 2021. The pre-pandemic pattern of surges in revenue during the holiday season associated with the fourth quarter of the fiscal year also continued.

(Data source: Alphabet. Apple, Meta, and PayPal quarterly releases)

This pattern broke quite significantly in the past quarter ending on March 31, 2022, as shown in the following chart. Every one of these four companies, with the exception of Apple, posted their worst net income results since the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020 and performed worse than was reported at this time last year. Why this is the case varies from company to company, but generally all except Apple experienced significant losses in revenue – with PayPal and Meta seeing the worst of it.

(Data source: Alphabet, Apple, Meta, and PayPal quarterly releases)

The case of PayPal is one that is likely a consequence of its already narrow margins compared to its larger competitors. A combination of rising costs and declining revenues has manifested in a net income that has, in contrast to other tech giants, been consistently declining since mid-way through 2021. Even though PayPal is one of the most ubiquitous in the tech industry, it has not enjoyed the sustained boom times experienced by its peers.

(Data source: PayPal Quarterly earnings releases, https://investor.pypl.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx)

Meta’s position is more complicated than PayPal’s. While it experienced a similar squeeze in terms of rising costs and falling revenues due to declining engagement, the company saw its costs growing at a greater rate than PayPal’s, as shown below.

(Data source: Meta quarterly earnings releases, https://investor.fb.com/financials/?section=quarterlyearnings)

The largest source of growing costs for Meta was in research and development, as shown in the following chart. The timing of this growth in share of Meta’s corporate costs precede and continued following its October 21 rebranding. Rising R&D investment came at a time when Facebook’s daily activity user numbers slipped for the first time in its history, casting doubts on Meta’s long-term viability in an increasingly competitive market.

(Data source: Meta quarterly earnings releases, https://investor.fb.com/financials/?section=quarterlyearnings)

When contacted for comment, Meta company spokesperson Andrea Beasley said, “We regularly re-evaluate our talent pipeline according to our business needs and in light of the expense guidance for this earnings period, we are slowing its growth accordingly. However, we will continue to grow our workforce to ensure we focus on long term impact.”

So what does all of this mean for the Bay Area’s four big tech firms? Uncertainty in terms of hiring, earnings and opportunities for growth are never good indicators for any industry. These concerning signs are made more worrying by the larger macroeconomic conditions of rising inflation and increasingly expensive lending, which often act as constraints on tech mega-firm revenues. It is not likely that these firms are on course for repeating the infamous ‘90s tech bubble but it does seem they are approaching the limits of their previously assured market expansion. In short, this means their days of reliably growing profit margins may soon be coming to an end.

And what does this mean for San Francisco’s economy? Given that remote work is becoming the norm in the industry — and many tech workers prefer to come into office a few days a week or not at all — our tech-driven commercial real estate and service industry boom times might be slowing or even ending. The fact is that the past decade of growth, economic expansion and city fiscal policies have been set based on the assumption that tech industry profits will continue to grow. The recent NASDAQ performance, especially for Meta and PayPal, suggest the days of taken-for-granted growth may be over and San Francisco’s tech industry is running out of room to expand.

Ryan C. Smith, PhD is an economics researcher specializing in the international oil industry, global finance, supply chains and the Middle East. He lives in San Francisco.