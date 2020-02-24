Mayor Breed should withdraw her endorsement of Michael Bloomberg

The Alice B. Toklas LGBT Democratic Club, the Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club, and the San Francisco Young Democrats are calling on Mayor London Breed to rescind her endorsement of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg for the Democratic presidential nomination.

With the election just one week away, it is imperative that she acts now to demonstrate her unequivocal support of the LGBTQ and other marginalized communities.

Considering the current inhabitant of the White House, we as Democrats need to ensure there is no question that we stand against all forms of discrimination and hate. Unfortunately, Michael Bloomberg has a long history of acting on his true views about LGBTQ communities, women, communities of color, and other marginalized communities, only to apologize years later, conveniently right around election time.

As Mayor, Bloomberg embraced and expanded New York’s racist stop-and-frisk policy that disproportionately affected the Black and Latino communities. While more than 80 percent of those who were stopped were found to be innocent, it succeeded in permanently damaging the trust between law enforcement and many communities it is supposed to serve. Bloomberg defended it for years, apologizing and reversing his position only months ago as he started running for president.

While he claims to support marriage equality now, Bloomberg has a similar pattern on LGBTQ issues, where he sued to deny domestic partner benefits, and successfully appealed to stop gay marriages from being performed in New York, only to apologize and embrace it years later. Yet as recently as last March, he was on tape making transphobic comments, referring to trans individuals as “it” and trans women as “some guy wearing a dress.”

The seemingly countless allegations of shockingly misogynistic and sexist comments and behavior directed at women by Bloomberg and those at his companies is abysmal, and not befitting a Democratic candidate for president.

Republicans have no trouble supporting such a candidate, but we in San Francisco should be better than that. Endorsing his candidacy is no different than endorsing discrimination and hate.

Now that the extent of Bloomberg’s transgressions has come to light, we are asking that Mayor Breed publicly, and unequivocally end her support for his candidacy in advance of the California primary on March 3rd.

Alice B. Toklas LGBT Democratic Club

Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club

San Francisco Young Democrats

