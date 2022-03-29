Love Bytes: Decoding your ex’s noncomittal text messages

By Mimi Winsberg

Special to the Examiner

A few years ago, when I was the on-site psychiatrist at Facebook, the tech giant found itself having to apologize to users because of a bug that resurfaced old messenger texts with notifications, as if they were new. Imagine getting a loving affirmation from someone who had recently dumped you, a regurgitated message from someone you had left “on read” or, much worse, a freshly minted message from a friend who had passed away. Not surprisingly, people reacted with everything from confusion to awkwardness to anxiety. Memory lane isn’t always a pleasant place, and some might prefer to walk down it of their own accord rather than have it thrust upon them.

When a message from a former lover appears out of the blue, it’s less likely to be a software bug and more likely a human one, but it may generate anxiety nonetheless. Why are they reaching out? Is it just a friendly check in, or does the text offer the prospect of a new beginning, or even the hazard of slipping into an old rut?

In this week’s mail:

Dear Mimi,

When things with Chad ended three months ago, I was pretty devastated. I missed him like crazy, but everything was left so unresolved. We did have so much fun together even though there were deeper ways in which he couldn’t seem to reassure me. In our last conversation he was infuriatingly non-committal and hard to pin down, and then things were just left hanging.

Yesterday I got this text from him out of the blue. You can see our last exchange before the rift:

Megan: So, skiing this weekend? The snow is supposedly great.

Chad: That is certainly a possibility…

Megan: I’ve got access to my friend’s beautiful condo right on the slopes

Chad: What’s a word/phrase for like, a classy sex holiday?

Chad: Like what would a royal say for a hook up lol?

Megan: Hmm — no idea

Chad: Got it…dalliance

Megan: So, down for skiing?

Chad: Alternatively…

Chad: Hi Megan. I was thinking about you. Hope you had a good birthday.

How do I reply to this? Should I even reply? Is he just trying to ‘happy birthday’ his way back into my life? Or might he have some regrets about the way he handled things at the end? I was feeling good before this text arrived, and had stopped thinking about him all the time. Of course it doesn’t feel good to have no contact, and it’s nice to know he’s thinking about me, but I worry that if I reply either I’ll slide right back into things, or it will just be an unsatisfying convo.

Megan of two minds

Dear Megan of two minds,

It is a dilemma — what to do with this bit of hanging Chad?

Chad’s text is unnerving both because it has reopened a recently healed wound, but also because it is forcing you to confront the state of mind you were in when your communication broke down, and contrast it with how you feel today. You are of two minds, because you are indeed facing two very different states of mind — yours then and yours now. Only you can decide which state of mind is better, or if a new one is possible. But I encourage you to look as honestly and clearly at those states of mind as you can.

Chad’s non-committal nature is right there in your last text exchange. His tendency to use the ellipsis is the equivalent of batting eyelashes. He is all innuendo, no promise. Was that representative of who he is, and what he wants? You can find out by scrolling back through your texts. And then only you can decide if that’s what you want to sign on for again.

Reviewing old messages for clues to relationship trends is something I have been recommending for a while. There is knowledge and healing to be had in these reviews. Scrolling back over text threads can reveal deep truths about our relationships, providing a veritable electronic medical record of a past relationship and, in some cases, a tool to assist in the autopsy.

By revisiting our text thread with a person, it forces us to confront what it was really like to interact with them, rather than foster an airbrushed memory of the relationship that a photo might engender. In a person’s texts, you see traces of their personality — their tendency to capitalize, use exclamation marks, too many emojis or trail off with ellipses…

Sometimes the contrast between our memories and reality can be stark. When presented with the literal written evidence of how bad or good things had been, our mind often wants to recoil, choosing over time to remember things differently. One common delusion is to tell ourselves that we don’t know why things happened the way they did, to feign ignorance. And yet, when we review the record, there it is, in black and white.

Replying may, as you say, lead to sliding back into things, or an unsatisfying conversation, or perhaps both. Maybe he is best as a member of your Thumb Tribe (more on this in my book), rather than a single partner who is unlikely to meet your expectations.

Dr. Mimi Winsberg is a Stanford-trained psychiatrist, chief medical officer at Brightside and author of “Speaking in Thumbs.”