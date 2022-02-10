Love Bytes: Introducing a new Examiner advice column

Dr. Mimi Winsberg

Special to The Examiner

Hello, Love Bytes!!

Hello Love Bytes.

Hello Love Bytes…

If these three salutations were text messages, they would land in amazingly different ways. The first, too eager, too in your face, likely insecure. The second, like a canned computer voice welcoming patrons to a library basement reading room. And the third seems a little suggestive … probably of nothing.

Since texting became the dominant form of human communication about 15 years ago, the way we read has dramatically changed. We no longer scan for meaning in long passages of text but for emotion and tone, quick hits of human consciousness. Texting language has come untethered from the old rules of correspondence, and with new freedom comes new confusion. What I hear from my patients, colleagues and friends on a daily basis as they wave their phone screens at me is always the same frustrated plea: What does this mean?

Welcome to the first installment of Love Bytes. My name is Mimi and I am a San Francisco psychiatrist with over 25 years of clinical experience. I’ve spent the last seven working at the forefront of digital health, developing technology to revolutionize how we deliver mental health care.

I’m also the author of the book “Speaking in Thumbs” and an unapologetic, prolific texter. You can have your Netflix and Haagen Dazs. When I curl up in the evening, it is with my phone and six to 12 text threads going simultaneously. Between my professional life and my personal life, I have mastered the art and science of teasing out types from typos, personalities from punctuation and characteristics from characters. My peeps call me the Text Whisperer.

Last week, this message hit my inbox:

Hi Mimi!

Thanks for the advance copy of your book! I look forward to having you on my podcast. I was thinking of going out on a date with this guy, but after reading chapter 4, survey says no. What are your thoughts?

—Leery about Larry

(She and Larry had been chatting online but had not yet met.)

Larry: Hello Lori!

Lori: Was just about to text you

Larry: Here I am, babe

Larry: Morning coffee? Evening drink?

Lori: Work starts at 9 tomorrow, so coffee would need to be early but that would be great!

Evening drink is possible but I need to see what work holds. Or another evening this week?

Larry: Complicated priorities…

Lori: Work?

Larry: I’m here I can find time for you.

Larry: But your reality is different. You’re trying to squeeze me in. I don’t work that way.

Larry: If you want to get to know me, step it up.

Dear Leery,

There are some clanging bells and whirling red lights going on here, enough for a small fire brigade, but far less sexy. “Larry” is certainly a case study. What you probably picked up on right away is how he is very flirty at first, calling you “babe” and omitting the period at the end of his sentence to be more congenial. And he’s oh-so-available for you. But as soon as he feels thwarted, wham! Those periods start popping out and the accusations fly.

In this thread, there are early warning signs of what we shrinks call “insecure attachment.” Some people will seek to establish intimacy too quickly. I have started to refer to this instant intimacy as “instamacy.” While instamacy may feel seductive and/or reassuring, it can be a red flag for problematic attachment, an issue first described by the British psychologist John Bowlby. Bowlby proposed that attachment comes in three flavors. Secure, Anxious and Avoidant.

Bowlby was influenced by a researcher named Harry Harlow who studied monkeys in captivity. Monkeys raised by a living mother monkey who holds and nurses her infant turned out to have a secure attachment style. Harlow’s monkeys raised in a cage with a faux mother made of soft cloth exhibited anxious attachment. The anxious monkey would attach and love, but exhibited needy, insecure behavior. Finally, a third group of monkeys were raised in a cage with a faux mother made of wire — not at all nice to cuddle with. This last group of monkeys failed to attach, avoided close relationships with other monkeys and were usually hostile to strangers.

Bowly took Harlow’s work from monkeys and applied it to the study of humans. Of course, attachment for humans and monkeys are not the same. But Bowby observed that secure people establish stable bonds with caregivers in childhood, and as adults we see secure types giving their partners both independence and steady support.

Back to Larry: Rushing a relationship rarely lends itself to stability and instant infatuation is likely to disappoint. Those tendencies can manifest as early as an initial text exchange — so be on the lookout for these early signs. People who display instamacy are pleasers, can lack boundaries and may revert to an anxious or even avoidant pattern in a relationship after it gets underway.

Also note: When Larry feels in control, he is kind, but as soon as you have your own needs to attend to, he exhibits controlling behavior. He doesn’t have much concern for, and more importantly, control over what you feel, so he ups the ante.

Ultimately, he is mitigating his own anxiety like Harlow’s monkeys. Should you decide to continue to engage with him, look out for a pattern of idealization and then devaluation, likely based on his own unstable sense of security.

And keep in mind there are plenty of guys who like to be squeezed in. The rest you might want to squeeze out.

Also, come find me when you need advice about the bits and bytes from your love world. I’ll be waiting for your text exchanges (not too long, please) at lovebytes@sfexaminer.com

Dr. Mimi Winsberg is a Stanford-trained psychiatrist, chief medical officer at Brightside and author of “Speaking in Thumbs.”