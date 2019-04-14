Letters to the Editor: New Trump rollbacks pose a big threat to Bay Area waters

Also: What about bicyclists?; Vision Zero should be more than just a slogan; What has become of the San Francisco Giants

The Trump administration’s proposal to strip waterways around the country of Clean Water Act protections would be devastating to the Bay Area, putting more than 40 percent of our local streams at risk.

Half of California’s surface water falls as rain or snow, forming streams, creeks, and marshes that flow with the seasons. These “ephemeral” and intermittent waters would lose federal Clean Water Act protections if the Trump administration gets their way under a proposed revision of the Waters of the United States Rule (WOTUS), which defines which of the nation’s waterways the Clean Water Act protects.

Some of those creeks and streams are already threatened by pollution, development, mining, and agriculture runoff. Loosening environmental protections would further risk these already fragile waterways and push endangered species closer to extinction.

And the proposal may also impact some of the state’s stream-fed reservoirs in San Francisco and Silicon Valley, which supply drinking water for millions of people.

The Clean Water Act has been a monumental force of good for the health of the Bay and Delta estuary. Rolling back these environmental protections benefits private companies while hurting wildlife and communities that depend on clean water.

We’re asking everyone who cares about clean water, the environment and San Francisco Bay to voice their objection to Trump’s proposed rollbacks before the deadline on April 15. Find out how at: baykeeper.org/wotus

Sejal-Choksi-Chugh

Executive Director, San Francisco Baykeeper

What about bicyclists?

While Cheryl Brinkman has expressed concern for the safety of bicyclists, she and the Municipal Transit Agency have expressed little concern about safety on the sidewalk from rogue bicyclists who have actually struck pedestrians.

The MTA Board and Vision Zero have not publicly expressed their concern and the need to enforce safety on the sidewalk.

One wonders about the reaction of the Board or Vision Zero if they were endangered by those who flagrantly disobey the law and should be cited. Safety should apply to everyone and not a select few.

Herbert J. Weiner

San Francisco

Vision Zero should be more than a slogan

To the Editor:

I’ve forwarded an email I sent to all SF Supervisors after reading your article titled “SFMTA official says supes ‘water down’ safety projects.” I hope you will print it:

Dear Supervisors,

I’m writing to ask you to prioritize and promote in your district Vision Zero safety upgrades. I’ve read in the Examiner that many times you water down these projects for your district.

I live in District 2 but walk and bike all over the city. I know it makes a big difference if I have a protected and separated bike lane. Drivers with 4000 pound cars or bigger trucks don’t want to “share” lanes or many times are driving distracted.

As a 68 year old I know that it makes a difference if drivers can see me if daylighting is used at crosswalks. I see many elders who walk slowly and are more at risk when crossing a street. And speeding is still an issue in the city.

As an educator at Galileo High School (and union member) I know that many of our students and teachers use bikes, scooters and skateboards to get to and from school. They all deserve to have complete safety upgrades to their streets.

This is an issue that demands group cooperation on your part to help the whole city and not just focus on your district. Please act to reduce deaths on our streets to zero. If Vision Zero is just a slogan and not a commitment, people will continue to die needlessly.

Larry Nichelson

San Francisco

What has become of the San Francisco Giants?

Once a jewel of the community, they’re now the entitled jerks with a racist owner, a wife-beating CEO, who wake up their neighbors with fireworks at 1AM.

Sad state of affairs for this once revered organization.

Mark Jerome

San Francisco, CA