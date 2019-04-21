Letters: Approve Embarcadero homeless shelter

Also: Help me help you; New process makes it easier to become a taxi driver; Don’t mess around with K.D.

Approve Embarcadero homeless shelter

We at sf.citi advocate for concrete policies that improve the lives of those who live, work, and visit our incredible city. Representing San Francisco’s technology industry and over 70,000 employees, we convene community and government to develop solutions to our City’s most complex issues. Our most pressing challenge is San Francisco’s systemic homelessness crisis.

Residents have consistently made their voices heard, expressing their concern with the homelessness crisis in our community. To that end, sf.citi writes today to affirm our support for Mayor Breed’s proposed Navigation Center on Seawall Lot 330, a proven solution to provide services and support to our unhoused neighbors.

While there is no simple solution to a complex problem, Navigation Centers have a proven record of success. Since the first Navigation Center launched, 78% of clients served have exited homelessness in San Francisco. While we understand the concerns raised by neighbors of this proposed shelter, it is our shared, collective responsibility as citizens to come together to provide care to those who need it most.

We implore the Port Commission to approve the proposed Navigation Center on the Embarcadero on April 23. There is no time to waste to make progress in this dire crisis.

Jennifer Stojkovic

Executive Director sf.citi

Help me help you

Attention: All Members of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors,

I admit I have never cared for the term “Navigation Center.” And I challenge any member of the BOS to explain the term.

As a person who has been homeless since 2009 (Mostly living in my pick-up truck), I am bent towards not trusting San Francisco services and I know a lot of homeless feel the same way.

Personally, I resent the condescending attitude from elected and appointed officials tasked with offering city services for the less fortunate. This includes the fact, too many homeless are not respected enough to use their suggestions on how best to help. No homeless person came up with the term Navigation Center.

That said, I suggest a more accurate name: “Help me Help U Center” The goal in helping people get off the street should not be to “navigate” but to “help” each other. And as I continue to watch the unfortunate resistance to the proposed Embarcadero site, I am willing to bet there would be less resistance with a better or more reflective name as part of the plan.

You can’t outslick the homeless but you can outsmart them. This D.C. approach was a failure in trying to outslick the homeless.

D.C. housed the homeless in upscale apartments. It hasn’t gone as planned.

Allen Jones

San Francisco

New process makes it easier to become a taxi driver

The article “How to become a taxi driver” did not include new information on how to become a taxi driver.

After an extensive planning process, staff established an on-line driver on-boarding process for new applicants. The new on-line system went live in March 2018.

Under the old system, it took at least two weeks to acquire a taxi driver permit (A-card), and required applicants to attend a taxi school.

With the recently implemented changes, the on-line training is available to applicants 24/7 at no cost and applicants can potentially have a taxi driver permit in two to three business days. This process has removed friction in new driver on-boarding while maintaining a focus on public safety and consumer protection. Since the program’s beginning, 145 new drivers have received their A-card.

Paul Rose

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency

Don’t mess around with KD

Message to Los Angeles Clippers:

You don’t tug on superman’s cape

You don’t spit into the wind

You don’t pull the mask off that old lone ranger

And you don’t mess around with Kevin

Jerry Gooch

Chico