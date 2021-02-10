Letter: The City needs more bold initiatives for fighting homelessness like the Vehicle Triage Center

Dear Editor,

This letter is in response to the article “SF’s first-ever RV parking site for the unhoused is set to close. Will any new ones take its place?” by Joshua Sabatini.

Mission Housing would like to first thank and acknowledge the leadership of Supervisor Ahsha Safai and Mayor London Breed. When the Vehicle Triage Center was initially proposed to Mission Housing, we were honored to take part in such a bold and creative way to help combat San Francisco’s homelessness epidemic. The vision aligned perfectly with our 50-year-old mission to create, preserve and stabilize communities and neighborhoods across our great city.

As was always stated from Day 1, Mission Housing is honored to move forward with the construction of 130 new low-income family housing units in District 11 at the Balboa Park Upper Yard. But first, we’d like to acknowledge that the Vehicle Triage Center would not have been possible without the support of our leadership and the work of various community-based organizations who partnered to design and execute this plan. Without a doubt, the biggest thank you goes to the people who worked day-in and day-out at the Vehicle Triage Center — especially during this unprecedented health crisis. You are true heroes.

For 50 years, Mission Housing has led the way and responded to our communities when and where they’ve needed it most. We hope that this Vehicle Triage Center, not unlike what was accomplished at the first-ever Navigation Center for the Homeless back in 2015 at the soon-to-be-open La Fenix at 1950 Mission St., serves as the premier example of what fighting the homelessness crisis in San Francisco can look like. As always, we encourage San Francisco leadership throughout City Hall to continue creating bold ideas like these and to count on the team at Mission Housing to help bring them to life.

In service of our community,

Sam Moss, Mission Housing Executive Director

Marcia Contreras, Mission Housing Deputy Executive Director

Bay Area NewsHousing and HomelessnessPoliticssan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/