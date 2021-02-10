The Vehicle Triage Center provided a safe parking site for residents living in their vehicles near the Balboa Park BART station. (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli /Special to the S.F. Examiner)

The Vehicle Triage Center provided a safe parking site for residents living in their vehicles near the Balboa Park BART station. (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli /Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Letter: The City needs more bold initiatives for fighting homelessness like the Vehicle Triage Center

“Safe parking” site to be replaced with 130 new low-income family housing units

Dear Editor,

This letter is in response to the article “SF’s first-ever RV parking site for the unhoused is set to close. Will any new ones take its place?” by Joshua Sabatini.

Mission Housing would like to first thank and acknowledge the leadership of Supervisor Ahsha Safai and Mayor London Breed. When the Vehicle Triage Center was initially proposed to Mission Housing, we were honored to take part in such a bold and creative way to help combat San Francisco’s homelessness epidemic. The vision aligned perfectly with our 50-year-old mission to create, preserve and stabilize communities and neighborhoods across our great city.

As was always stated from Day 1, Mission Housing is honored to move forward with the construction of 130 new low-income family housing units in District 11 at the Balboa Park Upper Yard. But first, we’d like to acknowledge that the Vehicle Triage Center would not have been possible without the support of our leadership and the work of various community-based organizations who partnered to design and execute this plan. Without a doubt, the biggest thank you goes to the people who worked day-in and day-out at the Vehicle Triage Center — especially during this unprecedented health crisis. You are true heroes.

For 50 years, Mission Housing has led the way and responded to our communities when and where they’ve needed it most. We hope that this Vehicle Triage Center, not unlike what was accomplished at the first-ever Navigation Center for the Homeless back in 2015 at the soon-to-be-open La Fenix at 1950 Mission St., serves as the premier example of what fighting the homelessness crisis in San Francisco can look like. As always, we encourage San Francisco leadership throughout City Hall to continue creating bold ideas like these and to count on the team at Mission Housing to help bring them to life.

In service of our community,

Sam Moss, Mission Housing Executive Director

Marcia Contreras, Mission Housing Deputy Executive Director

Bay Area NewsHousing and HomelessnessPoliticssan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Faith calls us to forgive rent debt

Just Posted

(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
School board votes 5-2 to end selective admissions policy at Lowell

San Francisco’s school board voted on Tuesday to end a 55-year-old grade… Continue reading

Jeffrey Fang with his children Winnifred and Sean (Chris Victorio/Special to the S.F. Examiner).
Arrest made in kidnapping of children in stolen minivan

San Francisco police have made an arrest in connection with the high-profile… Continue reading

COVID coronavirus (Shutterstock).
California’s first cases of South African COVID variant found in Bay Area

Two cases of the more contagious COVID-19 variant first discovered in South… Continue reading

City Hall is illuminated in the colors of the Transgender Pride Flag during a protest held in San Francisco on Wednesday, July 26th, 2017 in response to a tweet sent out Wednesday morning by President Donald Trump regarding the ban of transgender people in the military. (Mira Laing/Special to S.F. Examiner)
SF’s Office of Transgender Initiatives launches a comprehensive wellness campaign

Program to go beyond efforts to undo the discriminatory policies of the previous administration.

While more San Franciscans will soon qualify to get vaccinated, limited supplies mean they may still have to wait.<ins></ins>
City expanding vaccine eligibility to teachers, first responders, food workers

Teachers, police officers, childcare workers and those who work in the food… Continue reading

Most Read