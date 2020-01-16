Letter: SF cannot afford to keep using natural gas

Dear editor,

Thank you for your article on building electrification, “SF Passes law to make new government buildings all electric.” (Jan. 14) In it, Supervisor Mandelman publicly acknowledged what the San Francisco Department of the Environment has been saying for some time— We cannot continue to use natural gas in any buildings. In fact, the City’s Vision 2030 report shows that in order to keep emissions from buildings at their current rate by 2050, all new buildings must be built all-electric starting this year. In order to have any chance to reach net-zero emissions from buildings by 2050, San Francisco should have started retrofitting existing buildings at the rate of 3% of building stock per year starting in 2019!

Words are nice, but now is the time for action.

Sincerely,

Helena Birecki

Core Member of the San Francisco Climate Emergency Coalition

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/