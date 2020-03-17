This is not the first time that our dedicated journalists have had to cover a crisis that they are also living. (Courtesy photo)

Letter from the publisher: Local news, now more than ever

Dear Readers

At Monday’s press conference when Mayor London Breed announced a shelter-in-place order for city residents, and banned all but the most essential of trips and errands, a reporter asked if journalists were considered essential. The city’s head of the Department of Public Health immediately replied yes.

That is no surprise to us, and as loyal readers, you know how essential our reporting is. We know, because we see how many of you are reading our stories. Now, during this coronavirus pandemic, accurate and timely information is needed more than ever, and we will continue to deliver it as we always have: On sfexaminer.com, sfweekly.com, in print and through our daily digital newsletters delivered to your email.

This is not the first time that our dedicated journalists have had to cover a crisis that they are also living, and we are doing everything to keep them, and all our employees as safe as possible during this time.

It is a difficult moment in time for everyone, including many of our dedicated advertisers, many of whom have had to shutter their businesses and shops.

We are proud to deliver our news and newspapers for free both online and in print even during these strained times. You can help by showing your commitment to local journalism join our membership program at sfexaminer.com/join/

You can sign up for our newsletters at sfexaminer.com/newsletters/ and sfweekly.com/newsletters/

Thank you for reading. Stay healthy and safe.

Sincerely,

Jay Curran

Publisher, San Francisco Media Co.

