How do we persuade elders who experience abuse to seek help?

San Francisco’s Department of Disability and Aging Services conducted a 2021 study within Black, Indigenous, People of Color and LGBTQ+ populations and found that besides a lack of awareness of services and the challenge of navigating a complex system, an entrenched mistrust of government and law enforcement prevented many elders from contacting the department. (Shutterstock)

Scenario 1: An elderly Black woman experiences abuse at the hands of her nephew, who is her caregiver. Her meal delivery provider notices signs of abuse and encourages the woman to contact the police or Adult Protective Services to seek help. But she is fearful about how the police will treat her and even more apprehensive of how the police will treat her nephew, a young Black man. She’s seen the treatment of people in her community by police and even social service organizations. Wanting to avoid an investigation, the woman decides not to report the abuse or seek help.

Scenario 2: An older immigrant man is scammed by a FEMA impersonator, offering to pay his late wife’s funeral expenses after she dies of COVID-related causes. He provides his personal information and money as down payment for the expenses, and then realizes his mistake. After calling his son, he understands that there are forms to be filled out and a report to be filed with the police. But he is concerned about interacting with law enforcement given his immigration status. He needs his money back, but fears it’s not worth risking deportation. He’s also not sure he can fill out the affidavits in English. So he decides not to report the fraud or seek help.

“We really shouldn’t be OK as a society with either of these scenarios,” said Sarah Galvan, who related these incidents as cases she’s come across in her work as an attorney for the legal advocacy group Justice in Aging. “These two examples show the barriers that older adults [particularly from marginalized communities] face in reporting abuse and seeking help.”

Like many municipalities, San Francisco is aware of these problems. The City’s Department of Disability and Aging Services is specifically tasked with preventing and mitigating abuse of older people but has found that older people of color are reluctant to access services. An equity analysis study, conducted within Black, Indigenous, People of Color and LGBTQ+ populations between January and August 2021 evaluated how effective the department was in providing services to communities facing systemic barriers. The research revealed that besides a lack of awareness of services and the challenge of navigating a complex bureaucratic system, an entrenched mistrust of government and law enforcement prevented many elders from contacting the department.

Through a series of phone conversations conducted with community members and care providers, the department found that needs varied widely between communities. A Latinx/Hispanic service provider said that seniors he talked to “are afraid that if they seek out services or public benefits, they or members of their family will not be able to obtain citizenship.” Black elders expressed a lack of awareness of existing resources; a Samoan senior suggested that people in his community did not know where to go to find legal help; a Chinese older adult attributed the community’s reluctance to the digital divide; An LGBTQ+ identifying senior criticized the services offered as “conservative and structured;” and one Filipino elder care worker said that the reluctance to report stemmed from “shame in the Filipino community,” rather than “systemic failures that may have led to certain outcomes.”

Elder abuse and fraud are underreported issues with large variations in estimated costs. According to the National Adult Protective Services Association, 1 in 44 elder financial abuse cases are reported, with estimated losses from these exploits exceeding $36 billion. In contrast, a 2020 FBI report found that reported losses from elder fraud amounted to $1 billion in 2020 with only 105,301 victims.

The pandemic created further barriers for older adults, said Lisa Nerenberg, executive director of California Elder Justice Coalition, who has worked in the field of aging and elder abuse protection for nearly 40 years. She cited an Internet-based survey of 897 older adults sheltering in their homes during the spring of 2020. The survey found one in five participants experiencing financial abuse and that excludes frauds and scams by strangers. This is an increase of 86% from pre-pandemic days.

Unreported elder abuse cases are a problem for several reasons. First, lawmakers are unable to gauge the size of the problem. Further, without help and intervention, older adults might continue to suffer abuse and exploitation. And lastly, there can be no way to provide recompense or mitigate these abuses, whether financially or via services from city and state agencies.

Elders who experience financial abuse would be greatly helped if they knew their rights as victims, said Nerenberg. Even though victims’ rights are not included in the Constitution, most states, including California, have victims’ rights amendments, including the right to restitution if money is lost through abuse or fraud and the right to compensation to make up for crime-related expenses, she explained.

Given that the most frequent offenders are family members and friends, elders often don’t want to prosecute. There’s a role for law enforcement, but not as “the only or primary role,” said Galvan. Instead, she suggests increasing access and awareness for civil legal aid. Besides helping older adults recover money, legal aid can help set protective protocols in a civil setting.

In some limited cases, especially when there are family dynamics at play, Galvan believes that restorative justice could be a viable solution, allowing both parties (victim and perpetrator) to meet and think about solutions to prevent future harm.

To Nerenberg, elder justice is a matter of “equity within communities and equity between communities.” The pandemic exposed enormous distrust of institutions and organizations that kept people from what they needed, she noted, adding that it is essential to ensure fair access to resources to elders of all stripes.

Any kind of abuse is a deeply humiliating experience, and there is a critical need to streamline elder abuse support in an inclusive and sensitive way. More than likely, it will involve the slow but necessary process of building rapport with community members and understanding individual needs.

Jaya Padmanabhan is a journalist, author and director of programs at Ethnic Media Services. Twitter: @jayapadmanabhan.