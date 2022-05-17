Homelessness is a housing problem, but also a political one

The Fulton safe sleeping village run by Urban Alchemy near City Hall in April. To address the housing needs of the poorest members of society, the authors of a new book call for “deep investment” into affordable housing from every level of government, stronger tenant protections, and the loosening of zoning controls and other “regulatory hoops” that developers of all types of housing face today. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

What’s the root cause of homelessness? Theories abound.

The desire to paint homelessness as a personal failure — the result of addiction or mental illness — has recently come back with a vengeance. Figures like Michael Shellenberger, author of San Fransicko and now a candidate for California governor, have burst onto the scene claiming that a hard line on tent encampments, drugs and conservatorship will solve the homelessness problem.

Meanwhile, many progressives in San Francisco view a lack of government support and regulation in the housing market as the driving force behind homelessness. According to this view, the solution exclusively consists of 100% affordable housing developments and other government subsidized programs. The private housing market, including new market rate development, only makes homelessness worse.

A new book, aptly titled Homelessness is a Housing Problem, seeks to disabuse everyone of their misconceptions. The UC Press title, written by Gregg Colburn, a University of Washington housing policy researcher, and Clayton Page Aldern, a data scientist and policy analyst, unfolds in the form of a series of proofs. The authors concede that plenty of factors — from addiction to eviction — can cause an individual to become homeless. But on a macro level, the factors that distinguish cities with high rates of homelessness are the cost and supply of housing.

The authors test several of the theories commonly bandied about to explain why some cities, like San Francisco and its coastal peers, have so much higher rates of homeless than many cities in the middle of the country. Among them: rates of drug abuse, mental illness and poverty, liberal political leadership, welfare policies and even weather.

Through a correlation analysis of city and county homelessness data, the authors find that none of these factors produces a strong enough correlation with rates of homelessness to explain city-by-city variation. In fact, several of these categories, like poverty and unemployment, are negatively correlated with rates of homelessness, demonstrating that homelessness is more common in economically successful cities.

So what explains regional variation in homelessness? It’s the housing.

Specifically, Colburn and Aldern find that high median rents and low rental market vacancy rates are strongly correlated with per capita rates of homelessness across cities and counties. These factors produced much more significant correlations than housing cost burden — the share of income households spend on rent. This indicates that housing costs and housing supply work in concert to produce high rates of homelessness.

The vacancy point is a subtle one: Some of the vacant housing in a wealthy global city like San Francisco consists of pieds a terre and investment properties, which are the subject of a tax measure currently gathering signatures for the November ballot. But generally speaking, high vacancy rates are an indication of a renter-friendly housing market, where landlords have competition and renters have choice. A glut of vacant apartments was the cause of the 20% to 30% rent declines in The City during the depths of the pandemic.

Robust housing production can also tip the odds in renters’ favor. Consider the case of Charlotte, North Carolina, a tech and finance boomtown with very little homelessness. “Charlotte, for example, has grown as fast as San Francisco and Seattle, but because of a relatively robust housing supply response, the city has not faced the housing shortages that now plague many coastal cities,” Colburn and Aldern write.

Or consider Mississippi, notorious in the social sciences for consistently having some of the worst public health and economic outcomes in the nation. Yet, due to low demand for housing, the state is at “the head of the class” on homelessness, the authors write.

Even economically healthy cities like Chicago and Philadelphia, whose populations remain far below their historical highs, have relatively low rates of homelessness because, for now, there’s enough housing to go around.

San Francisco has two choices to address the structural causes of homelessness: Become more like Mississippi, a place few people want to live, or start building housing commensurate with demand, like Charlotte.

To reduce homelessness, the authors call for “deep investment” into affordable housing from every level of government and stronger tenant protections. They also call for loosening zoning controls and other “regulatory hoops” that developers of all types of housing face today.

The case for government-subsidized affordable housing is obvious. But market rate housing development, over time, can also reduce homelessness. While any given market rate housing development won’t directly house homeless people, in aggregate, new construction contributes to a healthier housing market where homelessness becomes less likely. Without an adequate supply of housing, massive government housing interventions like providing Section 8 vouchers to everyone who qualifies, or directly purchasing buildings for low income residents, wouldn’t work.

Colburn and Aldern’s analysis “does not preclude individual explanations for homelessness,” they note, saying that mental illness, drug addiction, eviction, job loss, housing discrimination, and all manner of personal circumstances can contribute to an individual becoming homeless. But that’s much more likely to happen in a city with a tight, expensive housing market. In Charlotte and Mississippi, there are plenty of people struggling with addiction and mental illness, who were recently laid off or evicted, yet very few of them are homeless.

“When housing is scarce, vulnerabilities and barriers to housing are magnified,” Colburn and Aldern write. It’s like a game of musical chairs, they explain. Take one chair away — or add another player — and the guy with the broken ankle is the most likely to be chairless when the music stops.

There are some holes in the book’s analysis, however, due to limitations in the data. For instance, the authors examine rates of drug use and mental illness by state, not city, and don’t test for differing policy responses to these issues. Thus, they fail to provide a complete rebuttal to those who argue that California’s relatively high bar for conservatorship or mandatory drug treatment contributes to high rates of homelessness.

Likewise, their analysis of weather plots cities and counties on a scale according to winter warmth, not accounting for the elusive “mild” weather enjoyed here on the west coast. The authors’ analysis did, in fact, find a significant correlation between warm weather and rates of unsheltered homelessness among cities — evidence for warmer cities’ lesser “shelter supply response(s),” they write.

And here, hidden in this wonky language, lies the rub. Colburn and Aldern’s analysis is essential and convincing, providing a framework for understanding the root causes of homelessness. But they offer little guidance on the fraught temporary shelter vs. permanent housing debate and other, more immediate questions related to homelessness.

They gloss over the vastly different nature of homelessness in “right to shelter” cities like New York and Washington, D.C., which actually have higher per capita rates of homelessness than San Francisco and LA. The structural issues are the same on both coasts: expensive and scarce housing. Yet here in California, where a majority of homeless people are unsheltered, homelessness has become a full blown political crisis.

Survey after survey shows that residents of San Francisco, the Bay Area, and elsewhere in California consistently rank homelessness as the top issue facing their community. Recent political trends indicate that people living in tents on the street contribute to a sense of disorder and fear that is pushing voters to the right and is exacerbating the pandemic-era retreat from downtowns and public transit.

These perceptions are fed by a Shellenbergerian propaganda machine that blows sensational anecdotes out of proportion to paint a misleading portrait of homelessness. There’s in fact a huge range of experiences of homelessness that go well beyond the stereotypes, with a common denominator of tremendous hardship and suffering.

But, more often than progressives care to admit, public perceptions of homelessness can also be rooted in upsetting, traumatic and occasionally even violent personal experiences. Homelessness is a housing problem, but what many people see on the streets every day are the overdoses; the erratic, threatening behavior; the parks and sidewalks that no longer feel safe.

Those rightfully pursuing structural solutions to homelessness sound tone deaf if they cannot also name, and begin to redress, people’s frustrations in the here and now. It’s an incredibly difficult line to walk, especially in a polarized political environment, making homelessness into California’s thorniest political problem.

