Endorsement: Vote yes on Prop. A to strengthen public transportation in San Francisco

Prop. A will bolster S.F. investment in upgrades to public transporation

By The Examiner Editorial Board • May 22, 2022 3:50 am
People line up to board a 38R Muni bus at Geary Boulevard and Masonic Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Work began this week on the new Geary Rapid Project. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) People line up to board a 38R Muni bus at Geary Boulevard and Masonic Avenue in 2018. Proposition A, a $400 million bond for public transportation, is on the June 7 ballot. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

People line up to board a 38R Muni bus at Geary Boulevard and Masonic Avenue in 2018. Proposition A, a $400 million bond for public transportation, is on the June 7 ballot. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Proposition A, the $400 million Muni Reliability and Street Safety Bond, needs a two-thirds vote to pass on June 7. The bond will continue The City’s investment in safe and reliable public transportation without increasing taxes.

Prop. A will allow San Francisco’s public transportation system to make critical upgrades to reduce wait times, repair aging systems and enhance street safety with new crosswalks and street signals. Making such investments is critical in a densely populated world-class city crisscrossed by various modes of public transport that make it easy to navigate without ever setting foot in a car.

Even if you don’t use public transportation, you still reap its benefits. Every bus or train full of commuters removes scores of cars from our clogged streets. In addition, a robust and modern public transportation system also helps keep our air free of pollution and reduces the greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming.

Prop. A’s opponents argue that it doesn’t address street crime and that it’s time to reduce public investment in public transportation. But these flimsy arguments don’t make sense, and a strong public transportation system is essential to San Francisco’s economic growth.

Prop. A was placed on the ballot with unanimous support from Mayor London Breed and the Board of Supervisors. The Examiner Editorial Board urges a yes vote on Prop. A to keep San Francisco moving forward.

