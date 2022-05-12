Editorial: Three crucial reforms to fight corruption in San Francisco government

by The Examiner Editorial Board

Recent bribery and corruption scandals at San Francisco City Hall remind us the time is always right to adopt sensible reforms to curb criminal behavior and increase government transparency. Expanding bribery and corruption probes have ensnared former Department of Public Works head Mohammed Nuru, waste management company Recology and multiple other city officials. They have inspired a slate of sensible reforms on the June 7 ballot.

While reining in public corruption can sometimes seem like a losing battle, San Francisco voters have the opportunity to tighten up local laws, put public officials on notice and make it harder to carry out crooked schemes. The Examiner Editorial Board recommends a yes vote on all three anti-corruption reforms.

Yes of Proposition B: Proposition B is an effort to reform the scandal-plagued Department of Building Inspection. It would change the composition of the Building Inspection Commission, which oversees the DBI, in order to eliminate some requirements for industry representation on the board and open the positions to other members of the public. In addition, it would allow the mayor to pick the DBI’s director from among three candidates proposed by the commission. Currently, the commission has sole power to hire and fire the DBI director.

Prop. B’s reforms will increase accountability and transparency in a scandal-plagued department. Authorities have indicted multiple former building inspectors as part of an investigation into allegations of corruption and bribery, with illicit money fraudulently channeled into nonprofit organizations in exchange for approving substandard projects.

It’s clear the moral rot and corruption had grown to become a dominant part of its organization culture. Prop. B is the least we can do to prevent further malfeasance.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors put Prop. B on the ballot by unanimous vote. It has no official opposition, but enjoys wide support from Democratic leaders, small business owners and the San Francisco Labor Council.

Yes on Proposition E: Like Prop. B, Prop. E seeks to reform city government by creating fewer opportunities for moneyed interest to corrupt the process. It would do this by creating tighter restrictions on the practice of receiving behested payments, which are donations a public official can solicit to benefit public agencies or private organizations.

Such donations came under renewed scrutiny in the wake of the Nuru scandal, in part because waste management company Recology funneled a million dollars into a charity linked to Nuru. A similarly corrupt setup is also at the heart of the current DBI scandal.

Current law generally prohibits city officials from seeking payments from businesses, lobbyists or individuals in need of contracts, funds or approvals from city departments. Prop. E would go further by barring members of the Board of Supervisors from receiving behested payments from contractors whose contracts have been approved by the board. Importantly, it would reform the board’s power to amend these rules by requiring the city Ethics Commission to approve any changes with a two-thirds vote. In a city where corruption has been so rife for years, such checks and balances are crucial.

This is especially true when it comes to behested payments. A 2020 review of behested payments by the city attorney and city controller found that they increased the risk of “pay to play” relationships and called on city officials to crack down. In December, supervisors voted to restrict most types of behested payments, but Prop. B goes even further by restricting the board itself.

Currently, nothing prohibits members of the board from seeking donations from a contractor whose work is being funded by a vote of the board. In addition, the board now has the power to change the rules around behested payments with a simple majority vote.

Opponents of Prop. E say further restrictions on these payments will hurt charitable causes and unfairly restrict the board from making further changes to the rules. At best, these arguments against Prop. E are weak sauce. At worst, they are a recipe for continued corruption in city government.

There’s simply no good reason why an elected official should be able to solicit behested payments from contractors who need a favorable vote from them.

Yes on Prop. F: The most important thing to know about Prop. F is that Recology, the scandal-plagued waste management company with a monopoly on San Francisco’s garbage business, didn’t want it on the ballot. Recology started collecting signatures for its own fake reform, then backed off in the face of strong criticism and threats of even more serious reforms.

“In 20 years of being in elected life, I have never seen this amount of hubris,” Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who spearheaded Prop. F, told The Examiner last year. “It is mind-boggling.”

Prop. F would restructure the Rate Board that oversees the city’s contracts with Recology and its subsidiaries, adding a ratepayer advocate to the mix. This ratepayer advocate would be added to the board, which would also be composed of the general manager of the Public Utilities Commission and the city administrator. In addition, the city controller – rather than the director of the Department of Public Works – would serve in the key position of refuse rate administrator.

This measure would also give the Board of Supervisors the power to undo Recology’s monopoly on residential waste management in The City. These changes are necessary in light of Recology’s record over the past few years. Last year, the company admitted to stealing $95 million from residents by overcharging them through fraudulent rate hikes. Federal authorities also charged two former Recology executives, Paul Giusti and John Porter, with funneling over $1 million into nonprofit accounts controlled by the disgraced Nuru.

In September, three Recology subsidiaries admitted to conspiring to bribe Nuru and agreed to pay a $36 million fine as part of a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office. That includes a $7 million penalty Recology previously agreed to pay San Francisco as part of its earlier settlement with the City Attorney’s Office.

Need we say more?