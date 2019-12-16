Despite cuts, CCSF still has thousands of classes available

Alex Randolph, left, president of the City College of San Francisco Board of Trustees, and CCSF Chancellor Mark Rocha listen to public comment regarding cuts to classes, particularly those for older adults, during a meeting of the CCSF Board of Trustees on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Dear Editor,

I want to assure readers that City College of San Francisco has thousands of classes and hundreds of programs open and enrolling now. Students can enter the construction trades; become a cybersecurity expert through our award-winning computer networking program; or study to become a registered nurse.

As a College, our number one priority is graduating students, especially students of color. We are here to ensure that our students can continue to take the classes they need to complete their degrees, transfer to four-year universities or complete their certificates for employment.

City College has long faced financial challenges due to many years of deficit spending. Most recently, the College had to remove courses from the Spring schedule so that it did not spend more than it could afford. However, the College hopes these programs can be restored should it receive new sources of long-term, sustainable funding.

While change is never easy, we want to assure everyone that the College is intent on growing and continuing its 84-year role as a vital educational institution. We encourage everyone to view the College’s Spring 2020 schedule, and enroll in a class today.

Dr. Mark Rocha

Chancellor, City College of San Francisco

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/