Boos and ahhhs: Steph Curry and Chesa Boudin showered with disdain

Stephen Curry, left, and Chesa Boudin both were booed over the weekend. Things turned out great for Curry. Boudin’s future remains to be seen. (Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner, left, and Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

Big weekend for the boo birds among us. Out in Cleveland, Steph Curry was showered with abuse throughout the NBA’s All-Star weekend, even when he was promoting his new show, “About Last Night,” with his lovely wife Ayesha. Back here in San Francisco, District Attorney Chesa Boudin rode bravely down Market Street in the Lunar New Year Parade much to the dislike of the masses. The assembled crowd gave him a steady chorus of the ol’ Bronx cheer.

Why? Well, Curry won three championships at Cleveland’s expense, earning the ever-lasting ire of the fan base there, even though he was born in nearby Akron. Right or wrong, Cavs fans will never forget. In Boudin’s case, recall fever seems to have reached a boiling point in San Francisco, where an energized electorate came out in force last week to oust three progressive members of the school board. Given The City’s current state, with drug use rampant in the streets and public safety a growing concern, it sure looks like Boudin is heading for the same fate. Perhaps he can join the law firm of Collins, López & Moliga.

The difference between the two situations? Curry went out and dropped 50 points in the All-Star Game, setting a record with 16 three-pointers and walked out the door with the MVP trophy and a suitcase full of neener-neener. Boudin, on the other hand, took his lumps Saturday night, then walked right into a sliding glass door on Sunday. In the wake of the possible overdose death of a 16-year-old girl in SoMa, our DA tweeted, “We will work together to hold dealers accountable.” The feedback made Saturday night seem like a birthday party.

The two responses were a lesson for success. Curry didn’t clap back on Twitter. He went out and did his job better than anyone ever has. Boudin, on the other hand, tried to curry favor on social media rather than in the courtroom. Show, don’t tell. …

The noise surrounding last week’s election remains loud, with plenty of commentary on the national level. Former Assistant DA Brooke Jenkins appeared on Bill Maher’s “Real Time” show over the weekend to discuss the school board recall. Keep in mind Jenkins used to work for Boudin, quit in anger and is actively supporting the recall of her former boss.

When asked what the school board recall means for Boudin, she unloaded with both barrels.

“I think it’s shown the prevailing (of) common sense and core values over radicalism,” said Jenkins of the school board recall. “I think parents and residents of San Francisco have said, ‘Look, these radical, extreme ideas are not going to work for us anymore.’”

After Sunday’s tweet from Boudin, on the teen’s tragic death, Jenkins reloaded: “Rhetoric and falsehoods. Ask him to prove one drug dealer he’s actually held accountable, including those selling fentanyl. Misdemeanors, diversions and dismissals are what they are getting.” …

Meanwhile, Mayor London Breed made her own national television appearance, showing up on “Meet the Press.”

By most all accounts, she acquitted herself with aplomb, applauding the school board recall and giving a clear signal on her thoughts about Boudin. (But she didn’t go as far as supporting his recall.)

On the school board: “My take is that it was really about the frustration of the Board of Education doing their fundamental job,” said Breed. “And that is to make sure that our children are getting educated, that they get back in the classroom, and that did not occur. They were focusing on other things that were clearly a distraction.”

On their upcoming replacements: “I’m going to be looking for people that are going to focus on the priorities of the school district. And not on politics. And not on what it means to run for office, and stepping stones and so on and so forth. We need people who want to be on the school board.”

On Boudin’s recall: “I haven’t made a decision, one way or another, about the (Boudin) recall. I’m still debating on whether or not I will. When we look at what’s happening in San Francisco, and the concerns about crime, people are definitely frustrated about accountability. Because, again, the police are making the arrests in many of these cases. What we want are people be held accountable. … We can have police reform and also ensure safety. … The DA’s responsibility is to make sure that when the evidence is presented that those people are held accountable.”

You don’t need a magnifying glass to read between those lines. Looks like you’re on your own there, Chesa. …

Speaking of election follow-ups, turns out the turnout was better than expected. Just a shade under 36% of San Francisco voters cast a ballot, according to the latest Department of Elections data, much higher than the estimated 25% we heard from City Hall last Tuesday night.

Digging deeper into the numbers, my election guru and longtime S.F. politico Michael Semler pointed to a few key takeaways. 1. More votes were cast in support of the school board recall than any of the members received on Election Day in 2018. 2. The turnout was greater in areas that didn’t have the Assembly race on the ballot, which ended in a run-off between Matt Haney and David Campos. 3. There was a late surge in drop-off ballots on Election Day, but it was heavily opposed to the recall. Semler believes that was due to the late flood of news and views on the donors, the spectre of Republican influence and the fear of charter schools. …

Let’s give the last word to the esteemed Jeff Brown, who served as San Francisco’s public defender for 22 years, getting reelected five times. Nephew of Gov. Pat Brown, cousin to Gov. Jerry Brown, Jeff Brown knows a thing or two about politics and justice.

Asked where he stands on Boudin, Brown spoke directly.

“A prosecutor in San Francisco has to be a prosecutor with a human heart,” said Jeff Brown. “In other words, you don’t take just a hard-nosed attitude, because there might be a criminal offense and look at the circumstances of the case, circumstances of the individual. But there is a bottom line … serious crime has to be prosecuted, and it has to be prosecuted successfully.”

Brown, lunching with a regular group of politicos at the University Club Tuesday, told me a funny story about two-term District Attorney Terence Hallinan, a legendary San Francisco progressive.

“I told this to Chesa. I sat down with him. I told him that Terence Hallinan, and I’m not red-baiting, was a Marxist Leninist. He said so in print. OK? His father (Vincent Hallinan) was the progressive candidate for president of the United States in 1952. When (Terence) was district attorney, we were having a conference on prostitution. Somebody asked him, ‘You’ve told us what your program is for prostitutes. What’s your program for pimps?’ And Terence says, ‘I got a program. It’s called state prison.’”

“In other words, ‘I’m going to be a compassionate prosecutor. At the same time, I’m not going to be naive.’…. You can’t have a city where anything goes. And that’s what we’re approaching now, ” said Jeff Brown.

Yay for that.

