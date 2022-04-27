A solution to the mental health crisis: healing in community

Healing in community is not a new idea, but it is one psychiatrists, psychologists and community organizers are advocating, given the dearth of available therapists. (Shutterstock)

Two weeks ago, this column asked: Where are the therapists for people of color? Although certainly there are culturally sensitive therapists who achieve good results with patients from a variety of backgrounds, it can be hard to establish trust across racial and ethnic differences.

“Mental health is not in a vacuum. It exists in the same stew of racial prejudice,” said Jenée Johnson of the San Francisco Department of Public Health. Johnson, who is Black and leads The City’s mindfulness, trauma and racial equity program, noted an added level of anxiety Black patients may feel with a white therapist. “Do they understand me? How much do I have to fawn and appease? It’s a lot of work when you’re never quite sure how you’re going to be met. And so when you can see someone who looks like you and feels like you, it takes some of the edge off.”

The challenge is finding that “someone” when people of color are underrepresented across mental health care job categories. “The imbalance of supply and demand — it’s not that we’re suddenly going to train another 5,000 graduate students in social work or psychotherapy,” said Dr. Thomas Insel, former director of the National Institute of Mental Health.

Insel, who has been called “the nation’s psychiatrist,” distinguished between serious mental illness requiring hospitalization and the much more common maladies of anxiety and depression. “[There is] still just no place to find care for a lot of people, at least not in the way that they want it,” he said. “In mental health, you need to have providers that are truly culturally competent,” he said. “They speak the language, they understand the culture, they can relate and that’s critical …We know that outcomes and results largely depend on the therapeutic alliance. This is all about relationships and relationships are built on trust and understanding.”

He cited Zimbabwe’s Friendship Bench project as a “creative” approach to addressing the gap between people’s need for care and their engagement with care. Since 2006, the project has trained hundreds of “lay health workers” to deliver evidence-based primary mental health care. As the BBC reported, Dr. Dixon Chibanda was one of about a dozen psychiatrists in Zimbabwe, a country of about 16 million people. After the suicide of a young woman who couldn’t get to his office in Harare, he started looking for a better way to reach depressed young mothers.

In thinking about who they might trust, Chibanda hit upon grandmothers. His team identified elders with the right temperament and social capital and gave them basic, primary care mental health training. They stationed the “grannies” on benches outside of clinics. They also worked to incorporate how Zimbaweans thought and talked about what mattered to them and what was going on in their lives. Instead of using clinical terms like “anxiety” and “depression,” the grannies talked about “kufingisisa,” a Shona word for “thinking too much.”

A 2016 study of the project published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found “patients with common mental disorders and symptoms of depression … who received the (Friendship Bench) intervention had significantly lower symptom scores after six months compared with a control group who received enhanced usual care.” Since then, the Friendship Bench has spread throughout Zimbabwe and the model has been adopted in other countries, including the United States.

Instead of trying to replicate a Western mental health care model for the local population, the Friendship Bench built mental health care to serve local needs, culture and resources — what my people call “making a way out of no way.”

Both Johnson, who is one of the co-founders of Sankofa Holistic Counseling Services in Oakland, and Dr. Jeannie Celestial, a Filipino psychologist in private practice, said it was critical to recognize and incorporate culturally specific customs and sources of support for their clients. While they are both credentialed in classic one-on-one office visit therapies, each spoke of the importance of healing in community.

Johnson discussed the power of women’s circles in bringing down stress and helping members feel seen and heard. “The wisdom is not necessarily just in the wise facilitator or practitioner,” she said. “Wisdom resides around the table in our community. For so many of the women that I have worked with, and myself included, I have found tremendous healing in community. Helping people not feel helpless but to find, have and be resources and to connect to other people.”

Central to Johnson’s practice is the concept of “sankofa,” a Ghanaian word meaning to “go back and get” something of value from the past. She wants to remind people of how African community values of looking out for each other have persisted among the descendants of enslaved Africans as a source of strength in Black American life.

Rather than focusing on “the struggle,” Johnson works to immerse her clients in “Black joy” and understanding where they are coming from. “The question is not, what is wrong with you, but what has happened to you? That invites context and compassion and looks at strengths. People of African ancestry that are in the most dire of straits — most of us have something that we can grasp onto … It’s learning to pay attention to what got us through.”

Celestial, who volunteers with the Filipino Mental Health Initiative of San Francisco and the Filipinx Mental Health Initiative of Solano/Napa, said that although the nonprofits don’t offer direct, traditional mental health services, they do other important work. “The gist is that the mission is to destigmatize mental health and provide prevention and education for holistic wellness.” She noted the importance of “kapwa” in Filipino culture, what she described as “seeing the self in the other” and how the centers reinforce this through community engagement.

“We are a very collectivistic people and we like to heal together, whereas the Western model is very individualistic and it can be very pathologizing of non-Western cultures and ways of being,” Celestial said, noting that often Filipinos are looking for “a therapist who is going to understand my intergenerational family dynamics, my migration history and be able to understand the historic, intergenerational and ancestral trauma.”

In March, Celestial led a community healing event at the San Francisco Asian Art Museum to address much more recent trauma: the one-year anniversary of the Atlanta-area murders of eight people, including six Asian women, by a white man who told police he blamed Asian women for his addiction to pornography. This mass killing came during a dramatic increase in anti-Asian violence that appears to have spiked in response to xenophobic pandemic conspiracy theories.

“I created a safe and brave space for folks to express some of the grief and fear and anxiety that they have been holding over the last couple of years,” she said. “We did a creative visualization kind of mindfulness exercise around remembering our ancestors and how we could gain strength and wisdom from their survival.”

Celestial and Johnson don’t know each other, but I heard alignment in how they talked about their communities’ needs and values. Celestial spoke of “survivance,” a concept from the Anishinaabe cultural theorist and UC Berkeley professor emeritus Gerald Vizenor. “Native Americans and other marginalized people have survived so much trauma and violence, yet our cultures are strong and we persist and we resist and we flourish despite all of the oppression we have faced,” she said. “Using that model, I help people remember how strong they are and how they are going to use their critical awareness to move forward with radical hope, radical joy and radical wellness.”

“Sankofa” — looking to the past for what can help us now, “kapwa,” seeing ourselves in others — it sounds as if we already have the seeds to grow our own “friendship bench” movement here.

Teresa Moore’s columns appear bimonthly in The Examiner.