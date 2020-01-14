A note of thanks to Supervisor Fewer

By Ken Lomba

National Law Enforcement Day has come and gone, but the San Francisco Deputy Sheriff’s Association would like to honor our deputies and show our appreciation for the tireless daily sacrifices of all law enforcement officers. We would also like to show our appreciation for the support from the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, particularly District 1 Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer for her collaborative approach to budget and policy issues, and for prioritizing her efforts for the good of the citizens of the City and County of San Francisco.

On National Law Enforcement Day not only do we reflect on and appreciate the dedicated Deputy Sheriff Association Members but we also recognize the people who advocate for us, fight for organized labor issues, and work hard at addressing the understaffing that plagues our law enforcement community. The work of deputy sheriffs in San Francisco is not often publicly recognized, and so we value those city officials who go above and beyond to understand our members’ working conditions, and work with us to address member concerns.

Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer has proven to be a leader on the board who prioritizes workers and has taken the time to listen and advocate for the members of the Deputy Sheriffs Association. For this, Supervisor Fewer, we say, “Thank you,” and we look forward to continuing to work with you and your office. We appreciate you and everything you do for our deputy sheriffs. Oh, and we share our thanks for the cookies you bake each year for the deputies at City Hall!

Ken Lomba is president of the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association.