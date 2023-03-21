odc dance 1

Downtown San Francisco has been in the news a lot lately. Last month the popular New York Times podcast “The Daily” dedicated an episode to the city’s struggle to recover commercial tenants lost since the pandemic called “The Most Empty Downtown in America.” Coupled with local coverage that stresses property crime and drug use, it bears necessity to recognize the artists and entrepreneurs who invest in our downtown.

On March 29 - April 2, ODC/Dance returns to the Blue Shield of California Theater at YBCA for its annual home season Dance Downtown. The modern dance company travels the two BART stops from its Mission based campus to the downtown theater to perform two programs of premieres and repertory works. ODC Founder and Artistic Director Brenda Way’s new work speaks directly to headline fatigue in a place frequently in the headlines. 

odc dance 2
Way found inspiration in working with the dancers, in the communities made and remade through human connection and creating art together. According to Way, “The coda I refer to in the title is the consolation we provide each other in intimate relationships.” Investing in relationships, personal and geographic, has been part of ODC since Way and the founding members arrived in San Francisco in 1976.

Ex // Top Stories

odc dance 3
Downtown San Francisco continues to be a place of art and community. It’s somewhere to celebrate