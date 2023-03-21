Downtown San Francisco has been in the news a lot lately. Last month the popular New York Times podcast “The Daily” dedicated an episode to the city’s struggle to recover commercial tenants lost since the pandemic called “The Most Empty Downtown in America.” Coupled with local coverage that stresses property crime and drug use, it bears necessity to recognize the artists and entrepreneurs who invest in our downtown.
On March 29 - April 2, ODC/Dance returns to the Blue Shield of California Theater at YBCA for its annual home season Dance Downtown. The modern dance company travels the two BART stops from its Mission based campus to the downtown theater to perform two programs of premieres and repertory works. ODC Founder and Artistic Director Brenda Way’s new work speaks directly to headline fatigue in a place frequently in the headlines.
Collision, Collapse and a Coda is a “response to the daily barrage of breaking news, disasters and disruptive events,” said Way. The dance is set to Chopin and features all 11 company dancers. The bold physicality of the choreography and the delicate music create a tension not unlike reading difficult news that lingers in your mind as the demands of daily life must be met.
“I’m feeling so strongly that coping is a big part of every day,” said Way. “I was so disturbed about what was going on in the world I wasn’t even sure I could make a piece for this season.”
Way found inspiration in working with the dancers, in the communities made and remade through human connection and creating art together. According to Way, “The coda I refer to in the title is the consolation we provide each other in intimate relationships.” Investing in relationships, personal and geographic, has been part of ODC since Way and the founding members arrived in San Francisco in 1976.
ODC bought the first building of its Mission campus in 1979. Last November, the nonprofit, which includes a school, presenting theater, and health clinic for dancers, purchased a third building to expand on its mission to make a “movement movement.” Way and Executive Director Carma Zisman are committed to keeping the arts alive in San Francisco.
“The new building increases the campus size by 40%,” said Zisman. “With this additional space we can more directly respond to the needs of the Bay Area’s artistic ecosystem.”
ODC/Dance is active in the ecosystem, bringing dance to events and venues all over San Francisco. Whether it’s a film screening at ODC Theater, a fashion show at Neiman Marcus, or an arts installation at Alcatraz Island, the dance company is bringing live arts to San Franciscans.
Dance Downtown has become a staple of artistic programming in the Bay Area. Each spring since 1993, the intersection of 3rd and Howard Streets is home to ODC/Dance’s unique blend of athleticism and artistry. In addition to Way’s premiere, this season features works by KT Nelson, Kate Weare, Dexandro Montalvo, and a premiere by Amy Seiwert.
Downtown San Francisco continues to be a place of art and community. It’s somewhere to celebrate