Midge was born in San Francisco and grew up in Colma and South San Francisco.

He is survived by his seven children and their families; was a proud grandfather of 13 and great grandfather of 10.

He served in the US Army and saw battle in the Philippines during World War II. Upon an honorable discharge, he married Carolyn Cecelia Fuchs, started a family, and attended San Francisco State University, earning a master’s degree in education administration.

He was an original member of Saint Veronica Catholic Church in South San Francisco and attended mass and served the Catholic community there for 66 years.

Midge was the youngest principal assigned to a South San Francisco Unified School District elementary school. He was a beloved Principal at Los Cerritos Elementary and at Monte Verde Elementary Schools.

After retiring from education, Midge served as City Councilman and Mayor of South San Francisco. Upon stepping down from these city posts, he served as a Board Member for the South San Francisco Unified School District and as a member of the San Mateo County Planning Commission.

He was very active in city-service programs and projects. He was a founder of the Boys and Girls Club on Orange Avenue in So. San Francisco, an establishing member of Sister Cities Program, and served as a city ambassador travelling to Sister Cities around the world.

Midge was an explorer and adventurer who introduced thousands of children to the wonders of California state parks and our nation’s natural places. He instilled the thrill and curiosity of travelling in his children and grandchildren who are trying to match the number of countries Midge and Carolyn explored. He continued to travel internationally, visiting Switzerland, France, and Germany with family during July this year.

His favorite place in the world, though, was the Damonte family property, “The Hubcap Ranch” in Pope Valley. There Midge could fulfill his inner farmer and rancher, growing grapes and fruit trees and enjoying the warm sunny days in the valley.

Midge volunteered for many community organizations, such as The American Cancer Society, Second Harvest, Oddfellows, and St. Vincent De Paul Society to name a few.

Vigil and visitation will take place on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6 -8 pm at Garden Chapel in South San Francisco. Funeral mass and Celebration of Life services will be held at 10 am on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Saint Veronica Church in South San Francisco.

In lieu of flowers, Midge and his family ask that you