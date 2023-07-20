Rays Athletics Baseball

Fans hold signs inside of the Oakland Coliseum to protest the Oakland Athletics' planned move to Las Vegas during a baseball game between the Athletics and the Tampa Bay Rays in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

 AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

The outlook wasn't brilliant for the Oakland A’s this day.

Their time in The Town was running out with just a season and a half left to play.

