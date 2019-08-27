Zendesk building evacuated due to electrical fire

Firefighters responded to a one-alarm fire in the basement of the Zendesk building on Market Street Tuesday morning.

The fire at 1019 Market St. near Sixth Street was reported around 9 a.m and extinguished by around 10:50 a.m with no injuries reported, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. Occupants of the seven-story building were evacuated.

The fire started in electrical wiring in the basement, according to Lt. Jonathan Baxter.

Firefighters turned the electricity and other electrical components off and PG&E was called to the scene.

Traffic was closed to all vehicles between Fifth and Eighth streets and streetcars and buses were rerouted during the fire.

