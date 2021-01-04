Youth board to advise SFMTA on transit issues

The 19 Polk line is one of four that will get temporary transit lanes added to keep bus travel times down. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Teenage transit enthusiasts in San Francisco will soon have the opportunity to provide input about how The City’s foremost transportation agency operates.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced the creation of its first youth advisory board on Dec. 31, designed to give younger residents, many of whom rely heavily on Muni and active mobility options such as walking or cycling, the chance to advocate for the needs of their peers.

“By specifically amplifying the perspectives of local youth, the SFMTA is investing in the next generation of transit riders, whose experiences can and should shape the development of the transportation system,” Gwyneth Borden, Chair of the SFMTA Board of Directors, said in a statement.

Any San Francisco resident between 14- and 18-years old can apply by Jan. 18. Though no prior work experience is provided, the agency does encourage applicants to have interest in “transportation, urban planning, public health, environmental policy, public education, city government, and/or social justice.”

One representative from each of The City’s supervisorial districts will be selected to sit on the board plus up to six at-large members, and the agency said it plans to create an “inclusive board” representative of the “diverse identities, backgrounds, and experiences of San Francisco youth.”

Members will be expected to serve a one-year term, attending roughly two meetings each month beginning late February, and conduct any community outreach, as necessary. They’ll also receive $25 per meeting attended as well as gain professional experience.

During those meetings, members will “assess and recommend city transportation policies, programs and projects based on their experiences and community’s needs,” the SFMTA announcement said.

Anyone interested can submit their application through the online portal.

