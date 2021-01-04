The 19 Polk line is one of four that will get temporary transit lanes added to keep bus travel times down. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The 19 Polk line is one of four that will get temporary transit lanes added to keep bus travel times down. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Youth board to advise SFMTA on transit issues

Teenage transit enthusiasts in San Francisco will soon have the opportunity to provide input about how The City’s foremost transportation agency operates.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced the creation of its first youth advisory board on Dec. 31, designed to give younger residents, many of whom rely heavily on Muni and active mobility options such as walking or cycling, the chance to advocate for the needs of their peers.

“By specifically amplifying the perspectives of local youth, the SFMTA is investing in the next generation of transit riders, whose experiences can and should shape the development of the transportation system,” Gwyneth Borden, Chair of the SFMTA Board of Directors, said in a statement.

Any San Francisco resident between 14- and 18-years old can apply by Jan. 18. Though no prior work experience is provided, the agency does encourage applicants to have interest in “transportation, urban planning, public health, environmental policy, public education, city government, and/or social justice.”

One representative from each of The City’s supervisorial districts will be selected to sit on the board plus up to six at-large members, and the agency said it plans to create an “inclusive board” representative of the “diverse identities, backgrounds, and experiences of San Francisco youth.”

Members will be expected to serve a one-year term, attending roughly two meetings each month beginning late February, and conduct any community outreach, as necessary. They’ll also receive $25 per meeting attended as well as gain professional experience.

During those meetings, members will “assess and recommend city transportation policies, programs and projects based on their experiences and community’s needs,” the SFMTA announcement said.

Anyone interested can submit their application through the online portal.

Bay Area NewsPoliticssan francisco newsTransittransportation

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
UCSF to build more than 1,200 units of workforce housing as part of deal reached with city
Next story
DA faces criticism for not charging driver in earlier cases

Just Posted

A memorial for the victims of a deadly New Year’s Eve hit-and-run sits near the intersection of Second and Mission streets on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
DA faces criticism for not charging driver in earlier cases

A San Francisco man accused of fatally striking two pedestrians after being… Continue reading

The City’s bi-annual homeless count helps determine funding allocations. (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/S.F. Examiner)
SF to cancel 2021 unsheltered homeless count due to COVID-19 surge

San Francisco is canceling plans to count the homeless people living on… Continue reading

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Currey (30) gets trailed by Portland Blazers forward Robert Convington (23) in the 1st quarter at Chase Center on January 3, 2021 in San Francisco, California.(Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner).
Curry dominates with career-high performance as he leads Warriors to 137-122 victory over Portland

Aaron Fentress oregonlive.com The Portland Trail Blazers were unable to complete a… Continue reading

From left: Maria G. Contreras, Andrea Guevara-Castro, Johana Fuentes and Edgar Castellanos, all volunteers with the UCSF student-run Cliníca Martín-Baró, stand outside the community center where the clinic operates in the Mission District on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Pandemic highlights need for San Francisco’s health ‘program of last resort’

While other options have emerged, Healthy SF helps those who might otherwise fall through the cracks

Art curator and consultant Ericka Scott, who opened Honey Art Studio in the Fillmore, also is co-director of The City’s new African American Cultural District. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
What choice do we have but to rebuild our pandemic lives?

Endings are also beginnings, and it’s likely we’ll see things blossom

Most Read