Here’s some food for thought: Americans will waste more than 305 million pounds of food this Thanksgiving, or nearly one pound per person nationwide.
That’s according to the nonprofit ReFED, which estimates the production of this year’s never-eaten turkey legs, gravy-smothered potatoes and stuffing scraps will add over a million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions to the atmosphere — a heavy toll for a single holiday.
Food waste remains one of the major drivers of climate change worldwide, representing around 8% of annual global emissions, according to the United Nations. “If we rank greenhouse gas emissions by country, food loss and waste would be the third largest country, behind the U.S. and before India and Russia,” said Jackie Suggitt, director of capital, innovation and engagement at ReFED, an organization that combats food waste. “It definitely is a massive piece of the puzzle.”
In the United States, over a third of all food produced heads directly to the dump. “Imagine walking into a grocery store, buying three bags of groceries and throwing one away before you get to your car,” said Suggitt. “Essentially, that’s happening throughout the supply chain.”
“There is nothing sustainable about a system in which we’re losing or wasting 40% of production,” Steve Finn, a food waste and sustainability expert at the University of Pennsylvania, said during a recent climate discussion. “We’re disconnected from our food like never before. We’ve lost touch with how it’s grown. We don’t understand what’s involved with bringing it to our plates, and we’ve normalized behaviors related to excessive waste.”
Still, experts say that food waste and its sibling crisis, food insecurity, are solvable. But it will require system-scale changes at every step of the supply chain, from farm to processing plant, from store to table.
“Food waste is a systemic problem,” said Suggitt. “And when we look at the food supply chain ... waste that happens at one stage of the supply chain is often influenced by what happens at another.”
For example, a farmer may leave a perfectly edible pumpkin or broccoli to rot in the field because it didn’t meet the visual or size specifications required by stores, restaurants or consumers.
Still, this may be easier said than done. Even in affluent cities like San Francisco, food insecurity is on the rise. Before the pandemic struck, one in four residents already suffered from food insecurity, according to data compiled by the city government. Since then, the number of residents on CalFresh, the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, has increased by 40%. The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank has also seen a surge in demand, with its distributions up 67% since the pandemic’s start.
“The causes of food insecurity are deep and pervasive,” a report on hunger by the Food Bank said. “A high cost of living, lack of social safety nets, systemic racism and other inequities all combine to make affording groceries a difficult prospect for many.”
And this year, with rising inflation and the war in Ukraine sending fuel and food prices skyrocketing, holiday meals have felt even further out of reach for the neediest.
This year, the Food Bank saw a 35% increase in the price of the holiday menu compared to last year, said Barbara Abbott, the Food Bank’s vice president of supply chain. “Chicken alone was twice as expensive this year.” And compounding rising prices is a drop in food donations from reliable sources like the USDA, Abbott said. “We didn’t receive enough donations and had to purchase turkeys — a $56,000 unplanned expense.”
Climate change may also be playing a role: An outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza has resulted in the loss of over 50 million birds this year — a tragedy some experts are linking to rising temperatures that are shifting migratory patterns and disease transmission.
The good news is that San Francisco has long been a leader in solving some of this rampant waste. The City boasts a robust composting program that helped inspire a recent state law: SB 1383. The law, which went into effect last year, aims to reduce the amount of organic waste and compostable materials in landfills by 75% by 2025 and recover still-edible food for redistribution.
“We definitely see an increase in food scraps in curbside composting collection bins in the week following Thanksgiving, which is the biggest food week of the year,” said Recology spokesperson Robert Reed, who said the company usually sees about a 9% uptick in tossed food during this time. “We turn all those scraps, together with sticks and leaves, into finished compost that goes onto local farms, including vineyards and orchards. That improves soil health and helps farms grow healthy food.”
Plan ahead: Tailor your shopping list to the number of guests and check your cupboards for ingredients you already have to avoid buying more than you need.
Store food properly: Understanding proper storage techniques can dramatically extend the freshness and shelf life of food.
Make friends with your freezer: The freezer is “the magic pause button,” said Suggitt. Almost anything can be frozen to be used later, cooked or uncooked.
Learn those labels: Know the difference between the recommended sell-by dates and the use-by labels — and then maybe disregard them. “Use your senses,” Suggitt suggests. “Does it look good? Does it smell good? Does it taste good?”
Love your leftovers: Or what Suggitt calls “eat down meals:” things like tacos, stir-fries and salads that can be the base for new and exciting meals that utilize even the most remote ingredients hiding in the back of your refrigerator. Also, consider saving those carrot tops, celery scraps and turkey carcasses for soups and stews you can freeze to get you through the winter months.
