Your New Year’s Eve SF transit guide: BART until 3 a.m., free Muni, free Caltrain

Free rides and extra service are in the wings for Bay Area transit this New Year’s Eve.

Free rides and extra service are in the wings for Bay Area transit this New Year’s Eve.

Whether you’re zipping around San Francisco or taking a train into it, we’ve got you covered. Here’s what you need to know about transit scheduling, pricing and other changes for New Year’s Eve this year.

And for motorists, a warning from the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency: At midnight on New Year’s Eve, a city-sponsored fireworks show from a barge off of The Embarcadero, south of the Ferry Building will likely lead to increased traffic.

In a statement, SFMTA advised motorists should anticipate delays in the area from about 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Muni

Muni rides will be free New Year’s Eve starting 8 p.m. Tuesday December 31 through 5 a.m. on Wednesday, January 1.

That free Muni service was sponsored by the gas station chain 76. All routes will be free on New Year’s Eve.

SFMTA doubled the amount of late-night Owl service on the 5-Fulton, 14-Mission, 22-Fillmore, 24-Divisadero, 25-Treasure Island, 38-Geary, 44-O’Shaughnessy, 48-Quintara-24th, 90-Owl, 91-Owl, L-Owl, and N-Owl routes.

BART

While BART service won’t be free, it will run until 3 a.m. instead of its usual cutoff at midnight so revelers can straggle back home to the Bay Area a bit later.

Some changes to speed up BART will begin after 8 p.m., on New Year’s Eve that may trip up regular riders if you’re not prepared.

After 8 p.m., Antioch and Richmond line trains heading into San Francisco will not stop at Embardero Station. So if you want to see the fireworks at The Embarcadero, exiting at Montgomery Street BART Station is recommended.

Alternatively, after 8 p.m. Dublin/Pleasanton and Warm Springs line trains will not stop at Montgomery Station.

Trains from Millbrae, Daly City and SFO will stop at all San Francisco stations, according to BART.

After the fireworks end: Antioch and Richmond line trains will not stop at Embarcadero Station. Dublin/ Pleasanton and Warm Springs line trains will not stop at Montgomery St. Station.

Dublin/Pleasanton and Warm Springs line trains will not stop at West Oakland. The first East Bay stop will be Lake Merritt Station. Passengers will need to transfer to a San Francisco-bound train at Lake Merritt to double back to West Oakland, according to BART.

Millbrae, Daly City, and SFO-bound passengers should use Montgomery St. Station.

Caltrain

Caltrain will be free New Year’s Eve starting at 8 p.m. and ending at 2 a.m., when the last southbound train departs San Francisco.

The agency is also operating two additional northbound limited service trains in the evening prior to the fireworks show in San Francisco. On Wednesday, however, the agency will run on a reduced-service Sunday schedule.

Caltrain does not allow alcohol aboard its trains after 9 p.m., the agency warned in a statement.

Golden Gate Transit and San Francisco Bay Ferry

San Francisco Bay Ferry will not have ferry service on any routes on New Year’s Day, January 1. It will run its normal weekday schedule on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, December 31.

Golden Gate Ferry is reducing some service and offering no service on its commuter bus routes and ferry routes this week through January 1, New Year’s Day. For a full timetable of special holiday service, click here. Regular Golden Gate Bus and Ferry service resumes January 2.

joe@sfexaminer.com