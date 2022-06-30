After a three-year hiatus, in-person Fourth of July celebrations are back in full swing in The City and beyond. Celebrations start as early as the afternoon of July 3 at Golden Gates Park with musical performances, and could last until midnight on Monday with a cruise on bay waters or along the waterfront at Fisherman’s Wharf. Here is our selective, unofficial guide on how to make the most out of your Fourth of July.
Golden Gate Park: American as apple pie
Conducted by German Gonzalez, a two-day concert of patriotic American music takes place at the Spreckels Temple of Music in the Music Concourse of Golden Gate Park. Free. 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday-Monday. goldengateparkband.org
Half Moon Bay parade and block party
Now in its 51st year, the Half Moon Bay Ol’ Fashioned Fourth of July Parade and Block party begins with a pancake breakfast at City Hall at 8 a.m. The parade begins at noon and includes whimsical floats, marching bands, horses and classic cars, among other fun features. Adding to the fun is the Red, White and Blue Block Party with barbecue, a libations tent and more, beginning at 11 a.m. 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday. Free. Main Street, Half Moon Bay. july4th.miramarevents.com
Family Concert at San Mateo Central Park
For a midday family event, head to San Mateo Central Park for a high energy ‘90s dance party. Pop hits from the likes of Usher, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga will be played alongside a choreographed dance performance. Admissions are free. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, July 4, www.cityofsanmateo.org
S.F. Mime Troupe: ‘Back to the Way Things Were’
The San Francisco Mime Troupe presents opening day of ‘Back to the Way Things Were,’ a musical theater production in Dolores Park with live music starting 30 minutes before the event. The show is directed by Velina Brown and written by Michael Gene Sullivan with Marie Cartier; music by Daniel Savio. 1:30 p.m. Monday. At various Bay Area locations through Sept. 5. Free-$20. Dolores Park, 19th and Dolores streets, S.F. sfmt.org
San Mateo Fourth of July concert
San Mateo offers a Central Park Fourth of July celebration with fun activities for the family and live music from locally based party band Club 90. 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Monday. Free. Central Park, 50 E. Fifth Avenue, San Mateo. cityofsanmateo.org
Queer as Fourth: Radical Resistance Fundraiser
Good VBZ, a movement that was created to uplift and create positivity within the QPOC (queer people of color) community, presents a party with live DJ sets from Emelle, Climaxxx and Möscöné. A portion of the event proceeds benefit Arm the Girls, an organization that provides safety equipment to trans women; Culture Shock Oakland, a youth dance group; and Oakland to All, the Bay Area’s premiere ballroom series. 2p.m–8 p.m. Monday. $10-$20, reservations encouraged. El Rio, 3158 Mission St., S.F. 415-282-3325. Elriosf.com
Live Music at Aquatic Park
For some free pre-fireworks entertainment, San Francisco hosts a live music concert at Aquatic Park near a barbecue and other family friendly activities taking place at Pier 39. Alcohol is prohibited, and due to the expected crowd size, arriving early is advised for those looking to picnic on the lawn in the park. 6 p.m. Monday.
Fireworks cruise with Blue and Gold Fleet
For a clearer view of fireworks against the backdrop of San Francisco’s most iconic landmarks, reserve a cruise ride from Pier 41 for a night on the water. The 8 p.m. departure will provide alcoholic beverages, while the 8:15 p.m. departure will only serve non-alcoholic drinks. Monday, $85-$95, Blueandgoldfleet.com
Premium fireworks cruise with Red and White Fleet
Leaving from Pier 43.5, the premium cruise, which has an open bar, departs at 8:30 p.m. A later standard cruise that includes one drink ticket departs at 9 p.m. Both cruises offer snacks and will feature the San Francisco skyline and the firework show at its prime. Reservations are required. $99-$129, https://redandwhite.com
Firework displays
San Francisco presents its annual fireworks display over the bay, setting off bursts at two locations in front of Fisherman’s Wharf to allow people to catch a glimpse from multiple spots around The City. One set goes off at the end of the Municipal Pier while the other is on barges in front of Pier 39. Large parts of the waterfront will be closed to cars to accommodate crowds, so for the best seats head down early and use public transit. Alternative best spots to view fireworks include the Cannery, Fort Mason, Lincoln Park, the less crowded Crissy Field or a friend’s rooftop. The fireworks will last about half an hour. 9 p.m.