Cyclists and runners move along JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park near the de Young Museum and the Music Concourse on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Cyclists and runners move along JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park near the de Young Museum and the Music Concourse on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Your chance to weigh in: Should JFK remain closed to cars?

City proposes a host of mobility improvements for Golden Gate Park

By Benjamin Schneider

Examiner staff writer

After more than a year of activism and editorializing, everyday San Franciscans finally have the opportunity to weigh in on the long-term fate of JFK Drive and other car-free streets in Golden Gate Park.

On Wednesday, SFMTA and Rec and Park department began a public outreach process asking for feedback on several possible interventions to improve access to the park, including three options related to private car access on JFK Drive.

The first option would retain the pandemic-era car free route across the length of the park, including the eastern portion of JFK, and the western halves of Middle Drive and MLK Drive. Another option would reopen westbound traffic on JFK between 8th Avenue and Transverse Drive. The “no project option” would have all the streets in the park revert to their pre-pandemic configurations.

According to city estimates, about 75 percent of car traffic on JFK was cut through, heading to destinations outside of the park. Since the full-time closure, that section has seen a 36 percent increase in visitors. However, the closure led to a decrease in parking, including ADA parking, and generated complaints about access to the De Young Museum and the Academy of Sciences.

As part of the study, city officials are also considering how alternative mobility can enhance access to the park, which could include improving the Golden Gate Park shuttle, permitting pedicab service on car-free streets, and adding taxi stands at the Museum Concourse and allowing them to use the 8th Avenue park entrance. There are also proposals to increase two-wheeled transportation options in the park, potentially allowing scooter sharing services and adding 10 docked bike share stations.

Finally, city officials are exploring ways to better utilize the Museum Concourse garage, which has entrances on both MLK Drive, near the 9th Avenue park entrance in the Sunset, and on Fulton Street in the Richmond. That could mean improved signage, dynamic pricing that takes into account how full the garage is, and 15 minutes of free access to allow for pickups and dropoffs.

Park enthusiasts can learn about these proposals and more on the project’s “story map,” which describes the options in detail and then provides a survey. There will also be virtual events on Sept. 30 and Oct. 3, where SFMTA and Park and Rec staff will present and listen to feedback. Staff will set up informational tables at several upcoming community events throughout the city.

The agencies hope to finalize their analysis by sometime early next year, at which point they will present their recommendations to the Board of Supervisors for approval.

bschneider@sfexaminer.com

Previous story
Who’s dying in California from COVID-19?
Next story
Scholarship created for slain SF State activist who participated in hunger strike

Just Posted

Cyclists and runners move along JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park near the de Young Museum and the Music Concourse on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Your chance to weigh in: Should JFK remain closed to cars?

City proposes a host of mobility improvements for Golden Gate Park

A man walks past the main entrance to the Hotel Whitcomb at Eighth and Market streets on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Closing hotels could disconnect hundreds from critical health care services

‘That baseline of humanity and dignity goes a long way’

Dreamforce returned to San Francisco in person this week – but with a tiny sliver of past attendance. (Courtesy Salesforce)
Dreamforce returns with hundreds on hand, down from 170,000 in the past

High hopes for a larger Salesforce conference shriveled during the summer

The remnants of trees burned by the Dixie Fire near Antelope Lake, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (Christian Monterrosa/The New York Times)
California’s wildfires invisible effect: high carbon dioxide emissions

This summer California fires emitted twice as much CO2 as last year

Latinos are dying at a lower rate than white and Black people in California. However, Latinos have had the sharpest increase in the death rate in the last month, rising from 2.4 deaths per 100,000 people in August to 4 per 100,000 in September. (iStock)
Who’s dying in California from COVID-19?

In recent months, those who are dying are younger

Most Read