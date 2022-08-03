First, I’d like to thank my faithful readers for always believing in me. For being there when no one else cared. For supporting this crazy career of mine. And to my parents, who allowed a little kid to dream big, I pledge my sincere gratitude. And, finally, my deepest appreciation goes out to The Academy, which validated a lifelong journey ... to name the greatest movie ever made in San Francisco. ...

That’s right. It’s finally happening. In response to my column last month on the S.F. movie scene, which included a poll that allowed you to pick your all-time favorite flick, the readers have spoken. The votes have been cast. The results tallied. The Examiner is prepared to announce the finest film ever produced on our streets. (Sound of envelope tearing.) And the winner is ... “Vertigo”!

Congratulations, you picked a classic. Alfred Hitchcock’s 1958 thriller, starring Jimmy Stewart and Kim Novak, is generally acknowledged as one of the best movies ever made. It’s the story of a retired San Francisco detective struggling to overcome a fear of heights developed after witnessing a fellow officer fall to his death. The plot involves a complicated love story that eventually allows Stewart’s character, “Scottie” Ferguson, to overcome his vertigo, but only at the highest cost. The movie was not revered at first, but Hitchcock was eventually recognized for his groundbreaking camera work and direction.

I asked some of San Francisco’s top film officials to judge for themselves, and they supported our readers’ choice but had some thoughts of their own.

“I’m not surprised. It’s gotten a lot of press as the greatest film ever shot in San Francisco,” said Jon Rubin, a longtime film commissioner appointed by former Mayor Ed Lee. “I would probably go with ‘Bullitt,’ myself. (Indeed, our readers voted Bullitt No. 2.) Steve McQueen actually lives in San Francisco in the film. It’s all shot in San Francisco, even though the chase doesn’t make any sense, if you happen to know The City.

”I actually watched it recently, and it really captures a very specific time, where the whole hippie thing has yet to happen. It was a very delicate, romantic period in San Francisco. McQueen has a foot in the post-Beatnik era of San Francisco and the obviously other urban, gritty crime situation. It captures San Francisco at a particular time really, really well.”

Well said, Mr. Rubin. Let’s hear what the executive director of San Francisco’s Film Commission has to say.

“I’m not surprised that they picked ‘Vertigo’,” said Manijeh Fata, who oversees a small staff with a nearly $500,000 annual budget. “It’s tied with ‘Mrs. Doubtfire,’ for me. I’m a big Hitchcock fan, and that’s a classic. Just a remarkable film that shows San Francisco off in a great way. But it’s hard to beat Robin Williams.”

There you have it. Everyone has an opinion. My personal favorite, Peter Bogdanovich’s 1972 comedy “What’s Up Doc?”, tied with “Bullitt,” “Dirty Harry” and “The Maltese Falcon” as the second-best movie ever made here, according to our poll. It goes to show that we boast a rich and varied film history.

Which brings me to the real purpose of these columns. Beyond picking our favorites of the past, how can we pave the way for the classics of the future? Movie making is a big business that could bring much-needed dollars into our economy. We should be working to attract the world’s top filmmakers to return to San Francisco, using our remarkable canvas to paint their masterpiece.

To get there, we need to work on infrastructure and incentives. And recognize the reward.

“To give you some context in terms of economic impact, ‘The Matrix’ recently paid between $6-7 million in wages to local crew and talent. And they just filmed here for 17 days,” said Fata, referring to the popular sequel released in 2020. “They were also here for months leading up to filming, and did part of their wrap here. The total spend in San Francisco was over $22 million, which includes hotels, meals, wardrobe, props, camera equipment and more. It’s a huge impact on The City when a production of that scale comes to town.”

So, how do we get more movies made?

First, we incentivize. Currently, The City has a program that gives filmmakers up to $600,000 if they film between 55-65% of their movies in town. That’s a nice start, but it doesn’t compare to the deals offered by places like Vancouver and Atlanta. Fata is working with state officials to improve California’s givebacks to filmmakers, which would benefit San Francisco.

Second, we need to invest in infrastructure. To be specific, San Francisco needs a world-class sound stage. This is usually a large, hangar-type facility where directors can shoot interiors, work on pre- and post-production and basically do the business of moviemaking. That would involve a large area of land, ample parking, electrical access and general quiet. No planes flying overhead.

“Absolutely, it’s imperative,” said Fata. “We have been working for many years to get a permanent sound stage space. If you want people to shoot more, they need a space to build their sets and other things. People come here to shoot their beauty shots. But we also really need a base here. We need the infrastructure for them to shoot here longer. We need to have that space. We’re identifying land right now. We’re working with some developers.”

Here’s an idea: How about the Cow Palace? I asked both Fata and Rubin about that and they were both bullish. The problem lies in the politics, as is usually the case in this town. The property is co-managed by San Francisco and Daly City. Apparently, there’s a history of sluggish decision-making and infighting. There are also long-running shows that use the place, such as the rodeo and home improvement. But where there’s a will, there’s a way, no?

“We looked at property in South San Francisco, and all over The City, to see if we could locate the square footage of land and the kind of buildings that were needed and a place that was quiet enough and had enough access,” Rubin told me. “The problem we kept having, everyone said they could spend X and build Y and the profits were more reliable than some sporadic film facility.”

So the key is to make it more than sporadic. Vancouver has succeeded in building the infrastructure that keeps productions coming, month after month. We can do that here.

“So, what’s ideally needed is space, a facility, quiet and support, in the form of a subsidy or an acquisition by a film-making concern, like a studio, that can carry a facility during fallow times or bring in productions on their own,” said Rubin. “The reason people go to Vancouver and Atlanta is that there’s a tax subsidy that’s very beneficial to the production company. And we have tax incentives, and the state has a tax incentive, but you have to jump through a bunch of hoops. The Film Commission is offering a lot of help understanding how you can take advantage of those incentives.”

”If you want to shoot a film here, the first place you want to go is the Film SF office to understand the incentives, the permitting and how to deal with the police.”

That’s the spirit. Lights. Camera. Traction.

Reader poll results And The S.F. Oscar goes to... Following a column on the best movies ever made in San Francisco, and The City's efforts to bring Hollywood back to the Bay Area, Examiner readers voted on their favorite classics filmed here. Here are the top 10 movies you chose (with % of vote received). Vertigo (14.9%)

Maltese Falcon (8.1%)

Bullitt (8.1%)

What's Up Doc? (8.1%)

Dirty Harry (8.1%)

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (5.4%)

The Birds (2.7%)

Guess Who's Coming to Dinner (2.7%)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2.7%)

Milk (2.7) Note: A large number of respondents (29.7%) wrote in their own favorites, reflecting the massive diversity of choice when it comes to San Francisco classics. Source: Examiner research