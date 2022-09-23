Frank Oz

Puppeteer Frank Oz at his home in New York, July 9, 2022. (Victor Llorente/The New York Times)

 VICTOR LLORENTE

More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, famed puppeteer and voice actor Frank Oz says he has contracted the virus for the first time. 

Oz, an Oakland Technical High School graduate who got his start at Oakland’s Fairyland on Lake Merritt, tweeted Friday that he was experiencing "minor symptoms" after sharing "two meals with friends inside a restaurant." 

