Navy Bacteria Spray SF Bay Illo

The U.S. Navy and Army conducted "Operation Sea-Spray" between Sept. 20 and Sept. 27, 1950, a full 31 years before then-San Francisco Mayor Dianne Feinstein inaugurated Fleet Week as an annual event in The City honoring the country's armed services at sea.  

 Olivia Wise | San Francisco Examiner

Seventy-two years ago this month, a San Francisco man checked back into a local hospital after his recent prostate surgery, setting off a chain of events that revealed the existence of a covert U.S. military test conducted in the Bay Area. 

Just three weeks later, 75-year-old Edward Nevin was dead, after bacteria once thought harmless spread to his heart. Doctors found the same bacteria in 10 other patients over the ensuing months, leading the disconcerted doctors to write about the outbreak in a medical journal.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.