The U.S. Navy and Army conducted "Operation Sea-Spray" between Sept. 20 and Sept. 27, 1950, a full 31 years before then-San Francisco Mayor Dianne Feinstein inaugurated Fleet Week as an annual event in The City honoring the country's armed services at sea.
Seventy-two years ago this month, a San Francisco man checked back into a local hospital after his recent prostate surgery, setting off a chain of events that revealed the existence of a covert U.S. military test conducted in the Bay Area.
Just three weeks later, 75-year-old Edward Nevin was dead, after bacteria once thought harmless spread to his heart. Doctors found the same bacteria in 10 other patients over the ensuing months, leading the disconcerted doctors to write about the outbreak in a medical journal.
That bacteria was introduced to the Bay Area decades before The City started celebrating Fleet Week, and its spread was part of a secret U.S. military operation testing the vulnerability of port cities to biological weapons attacks.
It was one of at least 239 tests the Army admitted had covered American cities in bacteria as part of a germ warfare program conducted at the height of the Cold War.
A U.S. Navy ship floating near the Golden Gate Bridge sprayed two bacterial strains — Bacillus globigii and Serratia marcescens — in the air during a series of six Army-sponsored tests. The latter bacteria wasn't thought to be a human pathogen at the time, but subsequent research has definitively shown that it can cause disease.
The tests were conducted without the public's knowledge or consent, which the general heading U.S. biological warfare programs later testified would've been "completely impossible"without causing widespread panic among "uninformed" Bay Area residents.
Part of the fog covering San Francisco that September week was actuallya bacterial cloud, which also blanketed a number of surrounding cities in the Bay Area, according to a series of subsequently declassified military reports.
One of those reports, cited in Leonard Cole's 1988 book "Clouds of Secrecy: The Army's Germ Warfare Tests Over Populated Areas," indicated that almost every San Francisco resident inhaled nearly 5,000 particles of Serratia marcescens per minute during the hours the bacteria remained airborne.
Two days after the tests concluded, Nevin became seriously sick with a urinary-tract infection. He was thenreadmitted to Stanford Hospital— which was located in San Francisco at the time — on Oct. 11. The infection spread to his heart, andhe died on Nov. 1of endocarditis.
Nevin and 10 other Stanford patients had similar infections, which subsequent tests determined were all caused by Serratia marcescens. The 75-year-old was the only patient who died.
Stanford doctors later wrote in the American Medical Association's Archives of Internal Medicine that a review of literature unearthed "scattered reports describing" the bacteria's "potential" to cause disease in humans.
Army scientists, meanwhile, determined the outbreak of infections "appeared coincidental," according to a Department of Defense report.
Military officials didn't acknowledge the test at all until 1976, when Newsday first reported in December of that year about Nevin's death following the tests. The San Francisco Chronicle wrote its own story, which two of Nevin's grandchildren — a Berkeley lawyer and a San Francisco police inspector, respectively — read, prompting the family to later file an $11 million lawsuit against the Army, Navy, defense department and the government for damages.
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ultimatelyruled in 1983that the governmentcould not be suedover the tests because the court's "review would likely impair the effective administration of government programs believed to be vital to the defense of the United States at the time that they are conducted."
Months after Newsday first reported on the army's tests, then Nevin's death, the Army finally disclosedto a Senate subcommittee in March 1977 that it had conducted the San Francisco test and 238 others between 1949 and 1969. Four years later, The City honored the Navy, Coast Guard and the rest of the U.S. armed forces in its first Fleet Week.
Yet Serratia marcescens might've lingered as another long-lasting Navy legacy in the Bay Area. The bacteria was behinda 2001 outbreakat a Walnut Creek pharmacy that killed three people and hospitalized 10 others, and The Chronicle reported in 2004 that medical experts speculated that descendants of the bacteria introduced in the 1950 tests continued to cause infections across the region.
