The Giants missed out on Aaron Judge this offseason, adding to a list of stars who have spurned San Francisco since the team's last World Series win.

The San Francisco Giants found themselves in a familiar place on Wednesday morning, as free-agent slugger Aaron Judge reportedly spurned his hometown team to remain with the New York Yankees.

The Linden, CA native is only the most recent star the Giants can count among their near misses since the team won its last World Series in 2014.

Giancarlo Stanton opted not to join the Giants in 2017. His current Yankees teammate, Judge, decided the same this week. 
Shohei Ohtani said in 2017 that Giants catcher Buster Posey had "a great aura." Their battery was never meant to be, as Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Angels. 
Juan Soto and Bryce Harper starred alongside one another on the Washington Nationals. The Giants missed out on acquiring both players in the last four years. 

