San Francisco Bay Area unions and community supporters gathered at Embarcadero Plaza before marching to Civic Center for a May Day rally to celebrate International Workers Day on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Workers take to the street for May Day march and rally

Unions and their supporters took to the streets in San Franisco Saturday for a May Day rally and march to celebrate International Workers Day.

The group gathered at Embarcadero Plaza before marching down Market Street to Civic Center Plaza, where they were addressed by speakers incluing former Black Panther and University of California at Santa Cruz emeritus professor Angela Davis and Eddie Zheng, an advocate working against Asian hate crimes and in support of Asian and Black unity.

Many of those marching called for passage of the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, although signs could also be seen calling for support for essential workers, opposing police brutality and killings and prison labor, and calling for the freeing of Mumia Abu-Jamal. Unions on hand ranged from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Unite Educators of San Francisco to the Intenational Union of Elevator Constructors.

Angela Davis, a former Black Panther and professor at University of California at Santa Cruz, speaks to the crowd during a rally at Civic Center Plaza. (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to S.F. Examiner)

