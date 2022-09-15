After nine months of bargaining and a historic 24-hour strike in July, union members at the Tenderloin Housing Clinic (THC) voted to ratify a new three year contract on Friday, September 2. The contract stipulates an immediate 7-35 percent raise, mental health days and a day off on federal holiday Juneteenth.
Workers at THC are represented by SEIU Local 1021, an international union that protects service workers in all divisions, including 20,000 workers in San Francisco alone.
“For many THC workers, this new contract will allow them to catch up on bills or finally have enough money left over each month to save for emergencies. For most of us, this job is a labor of love—but that doesn’t mean we deserve to be only 1-2 missed paychecks away from needing the very services we are providing,” said Hattie Patterson, a union member and desk clerk at THC.
Patterson added that the agreement will alleviate stressful financial pressure on workers, which in turn will help create better working conditions and improve the essential support services that THC residents rely on.
To accommodate the pay increase, the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing (DHSH), the branch of local government that determines funding for city-contracted nonprofits, will increase funding for the nonprofit. According to a June 8 Controller’s Office report, nonprofit housing employees are some of the lowest earning city workers. This wage increase seeks to rectify that, says Deborah Bouck, a spokesperson for the DHSH.
“While the department does not set wages for our contractors, we have made critical new investments in front line permanent supportive housing staff that set wage floors,” said Bouck. “The funding for this was included in the city budget passed this summer and HSH is in the process of amending contracts to add these new resources.”
The Tenderloin Housing Clinic declined to comment on the contract or recent matters.
