workers in action

Tenderloin Housing Clinic Workers picket outside of the Vincent Hotel.

 Courtesy of Andrew Baker, SEIU Local 1021

After nine months of bargaining and a historic 24-hour strike in July, union members at the Tenderloin Housing Clinic (THC) voted to ratify a new three year contract on Friday, September 2. The contract stipulates an immediate 7-35 percent raise, mental health days and a day off on federal holiday Juneteenth.

Workers at THC are represented by SEIU Local 1021, an international union that protects service workers in all divisions, including 20,000 workers in San Francisco alone.

workers in action 2

Workers picketing outside of the Vincent Hotel.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com