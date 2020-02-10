Worker on city construction project killed

A worker on a project managed by San Francisco Public Works was killed on the job Wednesday, officials said Monday.

The worker, identified as 58-year-old Eduardo Pelayo of Fairfield by the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s office, was an employee of the San Francisco-based contractor K. J. Woods Construction. He was driving a three-wheel street sweeper on Feb. 5 just before 5 p.m. when he went into an embankment and suffered fatal injuries, according to the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health.

The incident took place in the Twin Peaks neighborhood near Cityview Way and Panorama Drive, where repairs are being made to the pavement and sewer equipment, according to a San Francisco Public Works spokesperson.

The K. J. Woods Construction website indicates the company was hired by the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission to install a 48-inch water main to reinforce existing structures.

Cal/OSHA said they are investigating to determine the cause of the incident and identify any safety violations. The San Francisco Police Department is also investigating.

No other details were made immediately available. Cathal O’Riordan, the listed project contact at K.J. Woods, said the company could not comment due to an ongoing investigation.

