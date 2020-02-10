Worker on city construction project killed

A worker on a project managed by San Francisco Public Works was killed on the job Wednesday, officials said Monday.

The worker, identified as 58-year-old Eduardo Pelayo of Fairfield by the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s office, was an employee of the San Francisco-based contractor K. J. Woods Construction. He was driving a three-wheel street sweeper on Feb. 5 just before 5 p.m. when he went into an embankment and suffered fatal injuries, according to the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health.

The incident took place in the Twin Peaks neighborhood near Cityview Way and Panorama Drive, where repairs are being made to the pavement and sewer equipment, according to a San Francisco Public Works spokesperson.

The K. J. Woods Construction website indicates the company was hired by the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission to install a 48-inch water main to reinforce existing structures.

Cal/OSHA said they are investigating to determine the cause of the incident and identify any safety violations. The San Francisco Police Department is also investigating.

No other details were made immediately available. Cathal O’Riordan, the listed project contact at K.J. Woods, said the company could not comment due to an ongoing investigation.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Supes to vote on $49M lease to open navigation center for homeless youth

Just Posted

Disgraced Public Works head Nuru resigns after FBI arrest

Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru has resigned weeks after his arrest on… Continue reading

Supes to vote on $49M lease to open navigation center for homeless youth

The plan to open up a navigation center in a long-vacant business… Continue reading

92nd annual Academy Awards winners

South Korean film ‘Parasite’ earns four top honors

What Public Works employees say about taking homeless people’s stuff

Suddenly, the Public Works department and how it treats homeless people are… Continue reading

Off-duty FBI agent shoots man in Haight Ashbury

An off-duty FBI agent shot and wounded a man during an altercation… Continue reading

Most Read