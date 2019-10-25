Woman shot and killed near Lowell High School

A woman who was shot near Lowell High School Thursday afternoon has died of her injuries, San Francisco police said Friday.

The 21-year-old woman, who has been identified by the medical examiner as San Francisco resident Valeria Villagomez, was shot shortly after 2 p.m. at a house across from the school on 26th Avenue near Eucalyptus Drive, according to police.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment but succumbed there to her injuries, police said.

Police arrested a suspect in connection with the homicide, who they identified as 20-year-old Jose Rodriguez. Rodriguez does not appear in jail records under that name as of Friday morning.

Schools in the area were locked down Thursday as a precaution after the shooting, but officials said it was not related to the schools.