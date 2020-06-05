Woman shot and killed in Visitacion Valley

A woman was killed in a shooting late Thursday night in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood, police said Friday.

Around 11:45 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Schwerin Street after ShotSpotter sensors signaled a possible shooting in the area.

Police described the victim as a 52-year-old woman. She was taken to a hospital but died a short while later.

Officers were unable to locate a suspect and no arrest had been made as of Friday morning, according to police.

