Woman shot and killed in Visitacion Valley

A woman was killed in a shooting late Thursday night in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood, police said Friday.

Around 11:45 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Schwerin Street after ShotSpotter sensors signaled a possible shooting in the area.

Police described the victim as a 52-year-old woman. She was taken to a hospital but died a short while later.

Officers were unable to locate a suspect and no arrest had been made as of Friday morning, according to police.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/