Woman seriously injured in bicycle collision with vehicle in Golden Gate Park

A 30-year-old woman on a bicycle suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a vehicle near the eastern entrance to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park Monday evening, according to police.

The collision was reported around 6:20 p.m. in the area of John F. Kennedy and Kezar drives, and the woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

No other information about the case, including the condition of the woman, was immediately available from police. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

