Woman seriously injured after car goes off cliff at Fort Funston

A woman’s car fell off a cliff and onto the beach at San Francisco’s Fort Funston, pictured here. (Courtesy National Park Service)

A woman whose car went off a cliff onto the beach at Fort Funston in San Francisco Friday morning was taken to a trauma center in serious condition, San Francisco fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to the area of Fort Funston around 9 a.m. Friday, according to a tweet from fire officials. The woman’s car careened off the roadway and down the cliff, but she survived the plunge and was rescued by firefighters, the fire department said.

No further information as to the cause of the crash was immediately available.

