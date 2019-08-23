Woman sentenced for 2015 collision that injured two boys

A woman who struck two 12-year-old boys in San Francisco’s Marina District in 2015 as they walked to school was sentenced on Thursday to one year of jail, which can be served in residential treatment.

Kirsten Andereck pleaded guilty to a felony DUI charge with injury after a Nov. 4, 2015 collision at Buchanan and Bay streets. The two boys, who were in the crosswalk, suffered injuries that were considered life threatening at the time but were later reported as expected to survive.

The case caused a stir at the time due to the dramatic nature of the collision and to the discovery that Andereck, who attended St. Ignatius College Preparatory, had been a debutante at an event hosted by the Cotillion Club of San Francisco and appeared to be a family friend of comedia Robin Williams. Some local media outlets quickly dubbed her the “drunk-driving debutante” and similar titles.

The collision prompted the installation of stop signs at the intersection where it occurred.