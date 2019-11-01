Woman killed in Mission District 16th pedestrian death this year

A 69-year-old woman died Thursday night following a traffic collision involving a truck in San Francisco’s Mission District, police said.

The collision occurred Thursday around 3:25 p.m. at 19th Street and South Van Ness Avenue in the Mission District.

Police have released few details about the collision. The female victim was taken to a hospital, where she died, police said.

She’s been identified by the medical examiner as Pilsoo Seong of San Francisco.

No arrests have been made in the collision and police are continuing to investigate.

Seong is the 16th person killed while walking or biking, according to advocacy group Walk San Francisco.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and friends,” said Jodie Medeiros, executive director of pedestrian advacocy group Walk San Francisco, in a statement. “We have a crisis on our streets with traffic safety. Lives are being lost all too frequently, and devastating families and our communities.”

South Van Ness Avenue is on the City’s “high-injury network,” the 13 percent of streets where 75 percent of traffic crashes are known by city health and transit officials to occur.

This summer, Walk San Francisco, Supervisor Matt Haney and the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition asked city leaders to declare a state of emergency for traffic safety. Supervisors Sandra Lee Fewer, Catherine Stefani, Vallie Brown, Norman Yee, Rafael Mandelman, Hillary Ronen and Shamann Walton have since signed on as cosponsors, and the resolution will go to the Board of Supervisors on November 5 for a final vote.

“We see declaring a state of emergency for traffic safety as a necessary step to both acknowledge the crisis on our streets and support unprecedented levels of action,” said Medeiros. “Safe streets must be at the top of the list of priorities for city leaders across every agency.”

San Francisco Examiner staff contributed to this report.