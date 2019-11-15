Woman killed in hit-and-run identified as SF resident

Police searching for driver of SUV that fled the scene

A woman killed in a hit-and-run collision on Wednesday on San Francisco’s Mission Street has been identified by the city’s medical examiner’s office as Faamaini Fau.

Officers found Fau, 63, unresponsive in the roadway in the 500 block of Mission Street around 2:50 a.m., police said.Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police believe Fau, a San Francisco resident, may have been struck by an SUV that fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the fatal hit-and-run is encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

-Daniel Montes, Bay City News