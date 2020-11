A woman, 72, is seriously injured after a collision with a sedan

A driver hit a woman in the Mission District Monday afternoon, leaving her with life-threatening injuries, police said Tuesday.

The woman, 72, was struck by a sedan at 19th and Valencia streets shortly after 2 p.m.

The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver remained at the scene and no arrests had been made as of Monday morning, according to police.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/